Malala Yousafzai calls for global support for women in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said Sunday that 325 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey in the last two days.

The ministry said in a statement that the migrants had been living in Istanbul and some of them were documented.

Abdur Rahman Rashid, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, welcomed the returnees at Kabul airport, and said the ministry will contact the Turkish government to resolve issues around Afghan migrants.

According to the ministry, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has given cash assistance to each returnee of 150 euros ($160).

Last week, a committee of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants said the process of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries has intensified.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister, said that as winter approaches, committees should seek to ensure that the returnees will not face problems.

Experts say that the refugee hosting countries should treat Afghan migrants according to international laws, and take into account the current conditions of the country.

“To reduce immigration and increase economic stability, creating employment opportunities, increasing investment, giving various types of loans to people and issuing securities can be effective,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a migration expert.

Iranian officials have said that they deport 3,000 Afghan migrants from the country every day and they plan to deport two million Afghan immigrants by the end of this year.

Forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has been a serious challenge in the last three years, but according to experts, the Islamic Emirate has been able to manage the process to some extent.