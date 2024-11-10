Latest News
Malala Yousafzai calls for global support for women in Afghanistan
Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and an activist for the right to education for girls and women, says the international community should stand up for the rights of Afghan women.
Malala Yousafzai said in an interview with Sky News on Saturday that she has started efforts to support women's rights in Afghanistan in accordance with international laws.
Malala says that leaders need to work for the rights of Afghan girls and women.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has repeatedly rejected claims about women’s rights being violated and has said their rights are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
More than 300 Afghans deported from Turkey in past two days
Abdur Rahman Rashid, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, welcomed the returnees at Kabul airport, and said the ministry will contact the Turkish government to resolve issues around Afghan migrants.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said Sunday that 325 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey in the last two days.
The ministry said in a statement that the migrants had been living in Istanbul and some of them were documented.
Abdur Rahman Rashid, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, welcomed the returnees at Kabul airport, and said the ministry will contact the Turkish government to resolve issues around Afghan migrants.
According to the ministry, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has given cash assistance to each returnee of 150 euros ($160).
Last week, a committee of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants said the process of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries has intensified.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister, said that as winter approaches, committees should seek to ensure that the returnees will not face problems.
Experts say that the refugee hosting countries should treat Afghan migrants according to international laws, and take into account the current conditions of the country.
“To reduce immigration and increase economic stability, creating employment opportunities, increasing investment, giving various types of loans to people and issuing securities can be effective,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a migration expert.
Iranian officials have said that they deport 3,000 Afghan migrants from the country every day and they plan to deport two million Afghan immigrants by the end of this year.
Forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has been a serious challenge in the last three years, but according to experts, the Islamic Emirate has been able to manage the process to some extent.
PM’s political deputy says IEA has addressed world’s concerns over threats from Afghanistan
The Political Deputy of Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir says the Islamic Emirate has addressed all the concerns of the world regarding threats from Afghanistan.
In a meeting on Saturday with Veronika Boskovic Pohar, the EU envoy for Afghanistan, Abdul Kabir said: “The Islamic Emirate has addressed all the world's concerns regarding threats from Afghanistan.”
Kabir also expressed his gratitude for the help of the EU and said IEA wants positive relations with all the countries of the world.
He called Afghanistan's relations with the world expanding and noted that now, along with the operation of a large number of embassies in the country, the IEA has 40 political missions abroad and this number is increasing.
He called for the EU's assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of development, eradication of drugs, alternative cultivation, job opportunities, and treatment of drug addicts, and stated that IEA is fighting alone against drugs.
Regarding the activities of the EU, Boskovic Pohar said that the union continues to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in various sectors and is in favor of solving the existing problems.
She stressed the relations between the IEA and the EU and added that this union tries to carry out its activities effectively in the required sectors.
On Thursday last week, Acting Economy Minister Deen Mohammad Hanif also met with Boskovic Pohar, and they discussed the continuation of humanitarian and development aid to the country.
IEA condemns deadly blast in Pakistan’s Quetta
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry has condemned the recent bombing at a railway station in Quetta, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of many civilians.
The foreign ministry on Saturday in a statement expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.
In this explosion that was carried out this morning, 25 people were killed and more than 50 others injured.
Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for this attack.
