Latest News
New Delhi considering Islamic Emirate’s request for envoy in India
The representative has already been selected and is currently working out of the Mumbai consulate. He does not however have a diplomatic passport.
The Indian government is considering accepting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) request to officially post a diplomatic representative to the consulate in Mumbai.
Indian media reported Monday that the representative has already been selected and is currently working out of the Mumbai consulate. He does not however have a diplomatic passport, reports read.
According to the reports, the IEA’s representative is Ikramuddin Kamil, who previously studied in India.
If the request is accepted, the move would be a significant step towards formalizing diplomatic ties between the two countries.
No country has yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government but some regional countries have accepted Kabul diplomats.
A small “technical” team of Indian officials have meanwhile been working in Kabul for a few months.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai started issuing Afghan passports on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s representative in Delhi said in a post on X.
The unofficial consulate said passports will be issued by them “to meet the needs of Afghan citizens.”
This announcement comes amid reports by various Indian news outlets that Delhi is considering accepting an Islamic Emirate representative, named Ikramuddin Kamil, as official envoy to Mumbai.
According to reports, Kamil recently arrived in India on a regular passport and not a diplomatic one.
The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs meanwhile said that the decision to issue passports to Afghans in India comes on the back of a decree issued by the Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
According to the ministry, it has directed the Mumbai office “to handle the process of distribution of passports to meet the needs of Afghan refugees, students and businessmen.”
Latest News
Malala Yousafzai calls for global support for women in Afghanistan
Malala Yousafzai, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize and an activist for the right to education for girls and women, says the international community should stand up for the rights of Afghan women.
Malala Yousafzai said in an interview with Sky News on Saturday that she has started efforts to support women's rights in Afghanistan in accordance with international laws.
Malala says that leaders need to work for the rights of Afghan girls and women.
However, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has repeatedly rejected claims about women’s rights being violated and has said their rights are ensured in accordance with Sharia law.
Latest News
More than 300 Afghans deported from Turkey in past two days
Abdur Rahman Rashid, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, welcomed the returnees at Kabul airport, and said the ministry will contact the Turkish government to resolve issues around Afghan migrants.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said Sunday that 325 Afghan migrants have been deported from Turkey in the last two days.
The ministry said in a statement that the migrants had been living in Istanbul and some of them were documented.
Abdur Rahman Rashid, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation, welcomed the returnees at Kabul airport, and said the ministry will contact the Turkish government to resolve issues around Afghan migrants.
According to the ministry, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has given cash assistance to each returnee of 150 euros ($160).
Last week, a committee of the High Commission for Addressing the Problems of Migrants said the process of forced expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries has intensified.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister, said that as winter approaches, committees should seek to ensure that the returnees will not face problems.
Experts say that the refugee hosting countries should treat Afghan migrants according to international laws, and take into account the current conditions of the country.
“To reduce immigration and increase economic stability, creating employment opportunities, increasing investment, giving various types of loans to people and issuing securities can be effective,” said Asifa Stanikzai, a migration expert.
Iranian officials have said that they deport 3,000 Afghan migrants from the country every day and they plan to deport two million Afghan immigrants by the end of this year.
Forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan has been a serious challenge in the last three years, but according to experts, the Islamic Emirate has been able to manage the process to some extent.
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
Deputy FM Stanikzai urges world to help Afghanistan in fight against climate change
Netanyahu claims he and Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran after holding 3 calls within days
New Delhi considering Islamic Emirate’s request for envoy in India
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Iranian forces accused of killing over 250 Afghan migrants at border
Saar: IEA sending delegation to COP29 discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s claim on world’s security concerns discussed
Tahawol: Building trust towards Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: US new govt’s strategy towards Afghanistan & region discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relations with India discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crush Bangladesh in landmark match at Sharjah
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC activates two telecommunication sites in Ghor’s Taywara district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan to host international conference on Afghanistan’s cultural heritage
-
Latest News3 days ago
India says its delegation discussed humanitarian aid, Chabahar port during Kabul visit
-
Latest News3 days ago
CIS supports CSTO proposal to establish security belt around Afghanistan
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Developing world faces multi-billion climate adaptation cash gap, U.N. report says
-
Regional2 days ago
At least 21 killed, over 50 injured in Pakistan railway station bomb blast