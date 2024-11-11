New Delhi considering Islamic Emirate’s request for envoy in India

The Indian government is considering accepting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) request to officially post a diplomatic representative to the consulate in Mumbai.

Indian media reported Monday that the representative has already been selected and is currently working out of the Mumbai consulate. He does not however have a diplomatic passport, reports read.

According to the reports, the IEA’s representative is Ikramuddin Kamil, who previously studied in India.

If the request is accepted, the move would be a significant step towards formalizing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

No country has yet officially recognized the Islamic Emirate government but some regional countries have accepted Kabul diplomats.

A small “technical” team of Indian officials have meanwhile been working in Kabul for a few months.