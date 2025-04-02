Latest News
Concerns raised over destruction of World Bank’s incomplete projects in Afghanistan
Economic experts have meanwhile said the completion of these projects is crucial for Afghanistan’s development.
There are growing concerns about the destruction of the World Bank’s unfinished projects in Afghanistan, with some on the verge of collapse, said Noorulhadi Adel, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Rural Development.
He urged the World Bank to resume work on incomplete projects in Afghanistan.
Economic experts have meanwhile said the completion of these projects is crucial for Afghanistan’s development.
Despite these concerns, Adel said they have planned the implementation of several projects in various provinces in the current solar year.
Following the collapse of the republic government, work stopped on the Citizens’ Charter Afghanistan Project (CCAP) which delivered clean water, electricity, roads and irrigation, healthcare, and education to communities across the country.
CCAP was carried out by the former government. However other major regional projects funded by the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other financial institutions were also stopped.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s reconstruction is in the interest of EU: Uzbek president
Mirziyoyev said that many who initially disagreed with Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan are now compelled to recognize its correctness and inevitability.
Stabilising the situation in Afghanistan and its reconstruction are in the common interests of the Central Asian countries and the European Union, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said.
Speaking in an interview with Euronews released Tuesday, Mirziyoyev mentioned that his country’s approach to Afghanistan has always been pragmatic and strategically oriented toward the long term.
“We have never isolated or turned away from our neighbour. We have always believed that Afghanistan’s development is impossible without constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan as its closest and most important partner,” he said.
Mirziyoyev said that many who initially disagreed with Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan are now compelled to recognize its correctness and inevitability.
The Uzbek leader also criticized the former regime in Afghanistan for its inability to establish full control over the country’s territory, its unwillingness to engage in dialogue with the opposition, its lack of intent to form an inclusive government. He added that widespread corruption permeated all levels of the former administration.
“The current leadership has managed to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan and redirect its resources toward infrastructure development, including airports, domestic railway networks, and water and energy facilities, as well as toward reducing opium cultivation,” he said.
Mirziyoyev said that Afghanistan should be viewed through “the lens of emerging strategic opportunities.”
“It is critically important to integrate Afghanistan into global economic processes, including through the implementation of infrastructure projects on its territory,” he said.
Expressing readiness to jointly work with the European Union on Afghanistan, he said that the primary task at this stage is to continue to providing assistance in the field of education.
“I am convinced that stabilising the situation in Afghanistan and its reconstruction are in the common interests of the Central Asian countries and the European Union,” he said.
Latest News
Bulgaria brings five people to trial over deaths of 18 Afghan migrants
The Sofia City Prosecution Office brought five people to trial for participation in an organized criminal group, smuggling and the murder of 18 Afghan citizens, its press centre said on Tuesday.
On February 17, 2023, the bodies of 18 illegal migrants, who had apparently suffocated to death, were found on a truck near the village of Lokorsko (16 km north of Sofia).
The indictment states that 52 Afghans were loaded into a truck from the area of the village of Zidarovo, Burgas Region, Bulgarian News Agency reported.
According to the prosecution, two of the defendants saw that the Afghans could not breathe normally because they were pressed tightly together, but they closed the lids of the containers, fastened their seat belts and drove off.
Latest News
US won’t rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan brought home: Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the United States government will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan are brought home.
“The United States is pleased to welcome home Faye Hall. President of the United States’ commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home,” Rubio wrote on X.
The news of Fay Hall’s release was announced three days ago by former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.
She had been reportedly detained in February.
US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a news conference Monday that the US government’s “highest priority is the safety and security of the American people, wherever they may be.”
Concerns raised over destruction of World Bank’s incomplete projects in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
UN urges aid to Myanmar quake survivors before monsoons hit, death toll climbs towards 3,000
As Iran tensions build, US military moves warplanes to reinforce Middle East
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
Afghanistan beat Greenland 5-4 in Brazil futsal tournament
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
Trump pauses all U.S. military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
Pakistan asks illegal foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by March 31
Trump welcomes Ukraine’s willingness to sign minerals deal, talk peace
Saar: China’s military drills around Taiwan discussed
Tahawol: Instability of Middle East countries reviewed
Saar: Discussion on US political and economic ties with world
Tahawol: Eid al-Fitr and endless mourning in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Discussion over US warning on Iran
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dried fruit market in Herat booms ahead of Eid-al-Fitr
-
Regional5 days ago
Powerful quake in Southeast Asia kills several, Myanmar declares state of emergency
-
Latest News5 days ago
US may ask for military equipment left behind in Afghanistan: Trump
-
Latest News4 days ago
More than 70,000 Afghans returned home in third week of March: IOM
-
Health4 days ago
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Chennai grapple with IPL home truth after Bengaluru defeat
-
World4 days ago
Myanmar quake death toll nears 700 as international aid starts to arrive