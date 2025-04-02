Concerns raised over destruction of World Bank’s incomplete projects in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: )

Stabilising the situation in Afghanistan and its reconstruction are in the common interests of the Central Asian countries and the European Union, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has said.

Speaking in an interview with Euronews released Tuesday, Mirziyoyev mentioned that his country’s approach to Afghanistan has always been pragmatic and strategically oriented toward the long term.

“We have never isolated or turned away from our neighbour. We have always believed that Afghanistan’s development is impossible without constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, including Uzbekistan as its closest and most important partner,” he said.

Mirziyoyev said that many who initially disagreed with Uzbekistan’s policy on Afghanistan are now compelled to recognize its correctness and inevitability.

The Uzbek leader also criticized the former regime in Afghanistan for its inability to establish full control over the country’s territory, its unwillingness to engage in dialogue with the opposition, its lack of intent to form an inclusive government. He added that widespread corruption permeated all levels of the former administration.

“The current leadership has managed to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan and redirect its resources toward infrastructure development, including airports, domestic railway networks, and water and energy facilities, as well as toward reducing opium cultivation,” he said.

Mirziyoyev said that Afghanistan should be viewed through “the lens of emerging strategic opportunities.”

“It is critically important to integrate Afghanistan into global economic processes, including through the implementation of infrastructure projects on its territory,” he said.

Expressing readiness to jointly work with the European Union on Afghanistan, he said that the primary task at this stage is to continue to providing assistance in the field of education.

“I am convinced that stabilising the situation in Afghanistan and its reconstruction are in the common interests of the Central Asian countries and the European Union,” he said.