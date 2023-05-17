Latest News
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir appointed as acting prime minister of Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has confirmed that Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has been appointed as acting prime minister in the absence of Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund who has taken ill.
Mohammad Hasan Haqyar, chief of protocol and media of the political deputy prime minister, told Ariana News late Tuesday night that Akhund has not been in the public eye for the past few months due to ill health. Kabir, his political deputy, has been mostly standing in for Akhund and meeting with foreign dignitaries.
The IEA has not revealed details on Akhund’s illness but sources have said in the past that he was suffering from heart disease.
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir is from Paktika province and is believed to be from the Zadran tribe. He was previously the governor of Nangarhar during the former IEA regime in the 1990s.
Reports have also indicated in the past that following the ousting of the IEA in 2001, Kabir was appointed as head of the Peshawar Council.
He also played an important role in the IEA’s negotiations with the US in Qatar.
Following the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, he was initially appointed as assistant to the economic deputy of Akhund and later as the political deputy of the IEA’s prime minister.
The IEA’s spokesman has confirmed that the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, is in Kandahar for a short time for treatment and rest.
“So that the work does not face obstacles and delays, the political deputy of the prime minister, Honorable Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, is carrying out the work as a care-taker,” Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.
According to Mujahid this process is a normal procedure in governance, and added that “no one is trying to raise concerns and propaganda about it, nor do the citizens have any concerns.”
Latest News
ATRA: Internet and call charges dropped significantly
Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said on Tuesday that for the first time, a ceiling has been set on the charges of internet and phone calls across the country, and there has been a 40-50% reduction in costs.
ATRA spokesman said that previously 1GB data cost 250 afghanis, but now the price has been set at 110 afghanis.
“The rate of calls from one network to another is set at 2.2 Afghani per minute. Previously, calls were charged every sixty seconds, but now it has been reduced to 30 seconds. For example, if we call someone and talk for five or six seconds, it used to count as sixty seconds, but now it counts as 30 seconds.
“There has been a significant reduction in the price of the internet. The price of one GB of internet for telecommunication companies is set at 110 Afghanis and they cannot offer more than this,” said Jalal Shams, ATRA’s spokesman.
The authority said that telecommunication coverage has increased compared to the past and telecommunication services have been expanded in remote areas. Officials said that ATRA earned 1.2 billion Afghanis in the solar year 1401.
“The plan that ATRA is currently working on is quality improvement. The most important one is standard frequency. A standard frequency is given for telecommunication networks. Work on the distribution mechanism is ongoing. Currently, the frequency that telecommunication networks use for 4G is not the 4G frequency. They use 3G frequency for 4G, the reason why there is a problem with the quality,” Shams said.
Citizens also call on the government and telecommunications companies to improve the quality of services in addition to reducing the rates of internet services and telephone calls.
“We are satisfied with the government for reducing internet packages. But the demand of Afghan people from internet service providers is that the quality should be improved, because the quality is very low,” said Musawir Darwesh, a Kabul resident.
“Alhamdulillah, we are satisfied with the internet, but we don’t have the internet as we should have,” said Reshad Insan Dost, a Kabul resident.
There are currently five telecommunication companies operating in the country, and the Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has the largest coverage in the country.
Latest News
Takhar student builds own car, a ‘Jeev Ahu’
Hayatullah, a student at Takhar Technical Institute, dreams of building his own cars – in fact, he has already started and has put together his “Jeev Ahu”.
The vehicle, which cost about 400,000 afghanis to build, was unveiled recently at an expo organized by the Takhar Technical and Vocational Education and Training Directorate.
Hayatullah says that if he is supported and provided with raw materials, he will compete with international car manufacturers to assemble different types of transport.
The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority has meanwhile established an innovation center for the first time in the country to support creative and innovative youth.
So far, one sports car has been completed at this center, and dozens of initiatives have been registered.
Latest News
Hanafi calls on investors abroad to return and invest in Afghanistan
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday called on all the investors who are abroad to return and invest in their homeland.
Speaking at the end of five-day international expo of domestic products in Kabul, Hanafi said the policy of the Islamic Emirate is to strengthen the industry and trade in the country, and therefore, the security of investors and projects is ensured in the right way.
“Today, the field of investment is completely ready inside the country and full security is provided, your asset is completely safe,” said Hanafi.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is your partner in every sense, Inshallah, come and invest in different sectors in our beloved country.”
He also said in connection with the fight against drugs that the countries of the region should cooperate with Afghanistan in fighting this sinister phenomenon because the only way to save Afghanistan from drugs is to invest in industry and trade.
“Today, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has banned the cultivation, use and trafficking of drugs here. If you want Afghanistan, neighboring countries, region and world countries to get rid of drugs, you should help the Afghan nation to provide an alternative cultivation to our farmers here,” he added.
In addition, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said that they are committed to supporting domestic productions and for this purpose they established the company information registration system.
“We have created a public database for trusted and reliable companies in Afghanistan without any cost from the company, and all of them will be registered in the database, Inshallah,” said Azizi.
In addition, the Minister of Economy has also stated that despite the limitations, Afghanistan can finance its annual expenses from domestic revenues.
Meanwhile, 550 manufacturing companies participated in this five-day international expo of domestic products, and it had more than 160,000 visitors, and a number of manufacturers also got the opportunity to sell their products.
AWCC sets up new branch in Parwan capital
ATRA: Internet and call charges dropped significantly
Mawlawi Abdul Kabir appointed as acting prime minister of Afghanistan
Herat maternity hospital welcomes three visiting Turkmen doctors
Takhar student builds own car, a ‘Jeev Ahu’
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Tahawol: IEA’s repeated call for recognition discussed
Saar: Post-9/11 wars claim 4.5m lives
Tahawol: India handing over Afghan embassy to IEA discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: Blinken, Qatar FM’s talks on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
First Afghan air cargo company takes off
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan smashes 32-ball 79, highest score ever by No.8 batter in IPL history
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan reports first polio case of 2023
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trans-Afghan railway project gets coordination office in Tashkent
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
-
Sport3 days ago
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Twitter’s new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
-
Regional4 days ago
Erdogan accuses opposition of working with Biden