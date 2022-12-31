Latest News
Minister of energy in Uzbekistan for talks on electricity supplies
Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water (MEW), has traveled to Uzbekistan to discuss the extension of the electricity purchase agreement with the neighboring country’s officials.
“You know that we have a contract with Uzbekistan and the electricity supply has been reduced these days. Therefore, we are talking to them to solve this problem and we want to import more electricity to Afghanistan and the trip is for this purpose,” said Mansoor.
Officials from the ministry say that the Islamic Emirate has paid Uzbekistan for electricity and they are hoping Tashkent will increase the amount of electricity exported to Afghanistan.
“In some provinces, including the capital, there is a problem of outage of electricity, and to solve this problem, a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Water and Da Afghanistan Breshna Company have traveled to Uzbekistan,” said Ghulam Jelani Haq Parast, director of publications of MEW.
Power outages have severely affected manufacturing companies in recent weeks, and business owners have appealed for electricity supply problems to be resolved as soon as possible.
“I hope that the visit of the Minister of Water and Electricity of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan will bring results, because Afghanistan’s industries, especially in Kabul, are in a very critical state in terms of outage of electricity,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines.
“Currently, sixty to seventy percent of our factories have stopped [operations],” he added.
Meanwhile, economic experts say that imported electricity has always been a problem for Afghanistan and that the government should invest more in electricity production inside the country.
Afghanistan currently relies on Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran for 70 percent of its electricity, and pays millions of dollars to these countries every year.
Latest News
Fewer IDPs recorded in 2022 against last year: MoRR
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) says the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has decreased compared to last year.
The Deputy Minister of MoRR, Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, has said that the process of transferring IDPs to their home regions is underway.
According to MoRR, people were displaced from their homes due to wars, and now that the country is safe, many displaced people have returned to their homes.
“We tried and are trying to solve their problems. A number of displaced people who have already been transferred to the provinces have been helped,” said Kharoti.
“For those displaced people who have not been moved to their homes yet, a commission has been established to solve their problems, to survey them and to resolve their problems with the cooperation of international organizations,” he added.
However, a number of IDPs say their life has become difficult with the cold weather and that they have not received help from national and international institutions.
“People have not been helped in general and our request to the world is to help the needy people,” said Gul Mohammad, an IDP.
Meanwhile Afghan refugees face problems and inappropriate treatment abroad, especially in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.
The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly called for an end to such mistreatment of Afghan migrants abroad.
Latest News
IEA says female NGO workers can make a living in other ways
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that female non-governmental organization (NGO) workers can earn a living through alternative ways.
Mujahid told the BBC that when a Sharia-based order gets implemented, it is natural that certain people will suffer, but they can consider alternative ways of making a living.
“All people do not earn livelihood through this way only. There are many other ways. Moreover, it is important to earn livelihood through Sharia-based ways. If a person says he would do robbery to earn bread for his children and that his children would be hungry if it is banned, can we allow him to do robbery?” Mujahid said.
He said that since NGOs are not under the control of the IEA and they employ foreigners, female workers are more vulnerable.
Mujahid, however, said that there could be exceptional cases when women are needed to work, but the environment should be according to the Islamic principles.
This comes amid an outcry by the international community following the IEA’s ban on women working for NGOs.
Latest News
Number of Afghans facing severe hunger now 6.6 million: report
The number of people facing severe levels of hunger in Afghanistan has increased to 6.6 million, Save the Children said in a report released Thursday.
In 2019, the number of Afghans with severe levels of hunger was 2.5 million, but it reached 6.6 million in 2022.
According to the report, the number of people facing severe levels of hunger has surged by almost 57% to 25.3 million from 16.1 million since 2019 in the eight worst affected countries amid an unprecedented global hunger crisis with increasing pockets of famine-like conditions.
The worst affected countries are Afghanistan, Central African Republic, DRC, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen. Afghanistan has the highest number of people facing severe levels of hunger.
“In Afghanistan we are finding that children are so hungry that they are unable to remember what they have learnt at school. As a result of malnutrition, they are also more susceptible to life threatening diseases such as cholera,” Save the Children’s acting country director in Afghanistan, Nora Hassanein, said.
“We are also seeing a worrying increase in damaging coping mechanisms such as child marriage and child labour. Responding to this rising need is impossible without the full participation of women in the response, and we’re extremely worried about these findings in the context of the current suspension of programmes.”
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Minister of energy in Uzbekistan for talks on electricity supplies
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Fewer IDPs recorded in 2022 against last year: MoRR
IEA says female NGO workers can make a living in other ways
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York
-
World4 days ago
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
Business3 days ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
-
World4 days ago
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
-
Climate Change3 days ago
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA marks 43rd anniversary of Soviet Union invasion