Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport

An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the ministry of interior said.

“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor the ministry spokesman.

He did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.

“Investigations are under way,” he added.

Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8:00 am in the vicinity of the military side of the Kabul airport.

They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.