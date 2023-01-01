Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against TTP

(Last Updated On: January 1, 2023)

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take action against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants.

Calling Afghanistan a “brotherly and Islamic country,” Sanaullah urged the government to prevent TTP attacks which he claimed were being carried out from Afghanistan soil, and handover militants.

The official, who was speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s Express News television channel, warned that failure to do so would prompt Pakistan to take action against militants in Afghanistan.

IEA however rejects presence of TTP in Afghanistan.

“IEA’s policy is that there shall be no threats or harms from Afghanistan soil against any country, and no one will be allowed to threaten other countries from Afghanistan soil,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.

The TTP ended its months-long cease-fire with Islamabad in late November, following more than a year of inconclusive peace talks. Over the past one month, the militants have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security personnel.