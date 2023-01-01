Latest News
Pakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against TTP
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take action against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan militants.
Calling Afghanistan a “brotherly and Islamic country,” Sanaullah urged the government to prevent TTP attacks which he claimed were being carried out from Afghanistan soil, and handover militants.
The official, who was speaking in an interview with Pakistan’s Express News television channel, warned that failure to do so would prompt Pakistan to take action against militants in Afghanistan.
IEA however rejects presence of TTP in Afghanistan.
“IEA’s policy is that there shall be no threats or harms from Afghanistan soil against any country, and no one will be allowed to threaten other countries from Afghanistan soil,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
The TTP ended its months-long cease-fire with Islamabad in late November, following more than a year of inconclusive peace talks. Over the past one month, the militants have launched a wave of deadly attacks targeting Pakistani security personnel.
Latest News
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the ministry of interior said.
“Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured,” said Abdul Nafi Takor the ministry spokesman.
He did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.
“Investigations are under way,” he added.
Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8:00 am in the vicinity of the military side of the Kabul airport.
They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Latest News
Minister of energy in Uzbekistan for talks on electricity supplies
Abdul Latif Mansoor, Minister of Energy and Water (MEW), has traveled to Uzbekistan to discuss the extension of the electricity purchase agreement with the neighboring country’s officials.
“You know that we have a contract with Uzbekistan and the electricity supply has been reduced these days. Therefore, we are talking to them to solve this problem and we want to import more electricity to Afghanistan and the trip is for this purpose,” said Mansoor.
Officials from the ministry say that the Islamic Emirate has paid Uzbekistan for electricity and they are hoping Tashkent will increase the amount of electricity exported to Afghanistan.
“In some provinces, including the capital, there is a problem of outage of electricity, and to solve this problem, a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Water and Da Afghanistan Breshna Company have traveled to Uzbekistan,” said Ghulam Jelani Haq Parast, director of publications of MEW.
Power outages have severely affected manufacturing companies in recent weeks, and business owners have appealed for electricity supply problems to be resolved as soon as possible.
“I hope that the visit of the Minister of Water and Electricity of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to Uzbekistan will bring results, because Afghanistan’s industries, especially in Kabul, are in a very critical state in terms of outage of electricity,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industries and Mines.
“Currently, sixty to seventy percent of our factories have stopped [operations],” he added.
Meanwhile, economic experts say that imported electricity has always been a problem for Afghanistan and that the government should invest more in electricity production inside the country.
Afghanistan currently relies on Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran for 70 percent of its electricity, and pays millions of dollars to these countries every year.
Latest News
Fewer IDPs recorded in 2022 against last year: MoRR
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) says the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has decreased compared to last year.
The Deputy Minister of MoRR, Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, has said that the process of transferring IDPs to their home regions is underway.
According to MoRR, people were displaced from their homes due to wars, and now that the country is safe, many displaced people have returned to their homes.
“We tried and are trying to solve their problems. A number of displaced people who have already been transferred to the provinces have been helped,” said Kharoti.
“For those displaced people who have not been moved to their homes yet, a commission has been established to solve their problems, to survey them and to resolve their problems with the cooperation of international organizations,” he added.
However, a number of IDPs say their life has become difficult with the cold weather and that they have not received help from national and international institutions.
“People have not been helped in general and our request to the world is to help the needy people,” said Gul Mohammad, an IDP.
Meanwhile Afghan refugees face problems and inappropriate treatment abroad, especially in Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.
The Islamic Emirate has however repeatedly called for an end to such mistreatment of Afghan migrants abroad.
