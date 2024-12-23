More than 350 security cameras installed in Pul-e-Khumri city

Baghlan security officials say they have installed more than 350 cameras, costing 20 million Afghanis, in different parts of provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri to prevent crime and identify criminals.

Previously, security cameras were installed in capital Kabul and several other provinces.

"350 security cameras have been installed in the Baghlan capital, known as Pul-e-Khumri city, and this is an effective measure in ensuring security," said Abdul Haq Haqqani, the provincial police chief. “We also want to connect 15 districts to the center through cameras.”

Saifullah, in charge of protecting and monitoring the security cameras said: "Pul-e-Khumri is a crowded city and there are many markets, so it took a little longer to install the cameras.”

Residents of Pul-e-Khumri city and local officials consider the move important in preventing security incidents and crime and want the area covered by security cameras to be expanded.

"Security is provided from both sides, the people and the government," said Mustafa Hashemi, director of information and culture in Baghlan. “If the people are not with the government, the government is nothing, and if the government is not with the people, the government will not survive. The government survives when the people and the government are united.”

Mohammad Hashim, a resident of Baghlan province, said: "Our demand is that cameras be installed in villages, streets and markets so that citizens and shopkeepers can live in security.”

Baghlan police say they will start installing security cameras in the districts as well.