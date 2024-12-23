More than 350 security cameras installed in Pul-e-Khumri city
Baghlan security officials say they have installed more than 350 cameras, costing 20 million Afghanis, in different parts of provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri to prevent crime and identify criminals.
Previously, security cameras were installed in capital Kabul and several other provinces.
"350 security cameras have been installed in the Baghlan capital, known as Pul-e-Khumri city, and this is an effective measure in ensuring security," said Abdul Haq Haqqani, the provincial police chief. “We also want to connect 15 districts to the center through cameras.”
Saifullah, in charge of protecting and monitoring the security cameras said: "Pul-e-Khumri is a crowded city and there are many markets, so it took a little longer to install the cameras.”
Residents of Pul-e-Khumri city and local officials consider the move important in preventing security incidents and crime and want the area covered by security cameras to be expanded.
"Security is provided from both sides, the people and the government," said Mustafa Hashemi, director of information and culture in Baghlan. “If the people are not with the government, the government is nothing, and if the government is not with the people, the government will not survive. The government survives when the people and the government are united.”
Mohammad Hashim, a resident of Baghlan province, said: "Our demand is that cameras be installed in villages, streets and markets so that citizens and shopkeepers can live in security.”
Baghlan police say they will start installing security cameras in the districts as well.
Latest News
Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military
US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Biden administration leaving behind military equipment in Afghanistan, and vowed that he will rebuild the military.
“I rebuilt our entire military at a level that it had never been. Unfortunately, we gave a big chunk of it to Afghanistan. You believe that one. What a terrible thing. We will again rebuild our sections of our military that have been so badly hurt,” Trump said at a conference of the conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona.
He also mentioned the Kabul airport attack in 2021 in which 13 American soldiers were killed.
“We want to get out of some of these wars that would have never happened like Russia-Ukraine would have never happened, Israel would have never been attacked, we wouldn’t have inflation, we wouldn’t have that Afghanistan horror show, that horrible, the way we left leaving billions of dollars of equipment behind and 13 soldiers.”
“Nobody ever mentions and I mention because I love them and they are all watching right now. 48 soldiers that were horrifically injured," he added.
Last month, Trump pledged to demand mass resignations of top military officials behind the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal should he return to the White House in January.
Latest News
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025
Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the displacement of Afghans in the world is painful and they want practical and real help for Afghan immigrants.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has appealed for nearly $500 million to assist Afghans in 2025.
It is part of IOM’s $8.2 billion appeal to support 100 million individuals across the globe.
“IOM will empower actors to provide multisectoral assistance to crisis-affected and displaced populations, including people fleeing from Ukraine, Syrians in Türkiye and Afghans in Central Asia, and along migration routes, such as in the Western Balkans,” IOM said in its appeal. “IOM will ensure that vulnerable populations, particularly women and children, older persons and those with specific needs, have access or are referred to tailored protection services, including health, MHPSS (Mental health and psychosocial support), shelter, food and non-food items.”
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Afghan refugees are the third largest displaced population in the world after Syrian and Ukrainian refugees. Nearly 10.9 million Afghans are displaced worldwide due to conflict, violence and poverty.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, says that the displacement of Afghans in the world is painful and they want practical and real help for Afghan immigrants.
According to experts, the youth and people of Afghanistan want a situation where they are not forced to migrate. They believe suitable working conditions, improvement of the economic situation and inclusive governance can reduce migrations.
Health
South Korean team develops ‘Iron Man’ robot that helps paraplegics walk
Kim Seung-hwan, who is himself a paraplegic and part of the KAIST team, demonstrated the prototype which helped him walk at a speed of 3.2 kph (2 mph), climb a flight of stairs and take sideways steps to slide into a bench.
South Korean researchers have developed a lightweight wearable robot that can walk up to paraplegic users and lock itself onto them, enabling them to walk, manoeuvre obstacles and climb staircases, Reuters reported.
The Exoskeleton Laboratory team at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) said their goal is to create a robot that seamlessly integrates into the daily lives of individuals with disabilities.
Kim Seung-hwan, who is himself a paraplegic and part of the KAIST team, demonstrated the prototype which helped him walk at a speed of 3.2 kph (2 mph), climb a flight of stairs and take sideways steps to slide into a bench.
"It can approach me wherever I am, even when I’m sitting in a wheelchair, and be worn to help me stand up, which is one of its most distinct features," Kim said.
The powered exoskeleton, named WalkON Suit F1, features aluminium and titanium composition to weigh in at 50 kg (110 lb), and is powered by 12 electronic motors that simulate the movements of human joints while walking, read the report.
Park Jeong-su, another member of the KAIST team, said he was inspired by the movie "Iron Man". "After watching Iron Man, I thought it would be great if I can help people with a robot in real life."
To ensure the user's balance while walking, the robot is equipped with sensors on its soles and in the upper body that monitor 1,000 signals per second and anticipate the user's intended movements.
Lenses on the front of the robot work as eyes which analyse its surroundings, identify the height of stairs and detect obstacles to compensate for the lack of sensory ability of users with complete paraplegia, Park said.
Kim Seung-hwan won the gold medal while wearing the WalkON Suit F1 in the exoskeleton category at Cybathlon 2024, which saw developers with varying physical disabilities demonstrate assistive robots in eight categories, Reuters reported.
"I wanted to tell my son .... that I also used to able to walk. I wanted to share a diverse range of experiences with him," said Kim.
More than 350 security cameras installed in Pul-e-Khumri city
Trump criticizes abandoning of equipment in Afghanistan, vows to rebuild military
IOM appeals for nearly $500 million to support Afghans in 2025
South Korean team develops ‘Iron Man’ robot that helps paraplegics walk
Trump says it could be worth keeping TikTok in US for a little while
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol: Challenges in Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties
Saar: Concerns over potential war between Iran, Israel
Tahawol: National dialogue for lasting stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghans’ need for humanitarian aid discussed
Tahawol: Comparison between Syria and Afghanistan
Trending
-
World4 days ago
North Korean troops suffer 100 deaths, struggling in drone warfare, South Korea says
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan men must stand with women to support viable future of country: US envoy
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan crush Zimbabwe by 232 runs in second ODI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Two horror accidents on Kabul-Kandahar highway leave 52 dead
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan’s missile program is ’emerging threat’, top US official says
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangla Tigers lift Lanka T10 Super League title
-
Latest News4 days ago
There are many differences between Syria and IEA: Ahmad al-Sharaa
-
World3 days ago
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches