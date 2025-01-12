Muttaqi calls for increase in Afghanistan’s Hajj quota

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with the Saudi ambassador in Kabul, Faisal Bin Talaq Al-Baqmi, and requested an increase in Afghanistan's Hajj quota.

The two sides also discussed expanding bilateral relations, providing consular services to Afghans living in Saudi Arabia and taking advantage of existing opportunities in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Muttaqi called the relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia valuable and historic and stressed that the exchange of delegations between the two countries should increase.

He also called on the Saudi kingdom to increase the Hajj quota for Afghans and help provide consular services to Afghans living in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, Saudi ambassador, Faisal Bin Talaq Al-Baqmi, described the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia as historic and stressed that his country wants to help Afghans in various fields with its presence in Kabul.

He also said that the two countries can cooperate in different fields and the aim of resumption of Saudi embassy’s operations in Kabul is to use all existing potentials.