Visiting Belarus officials meet with IEA authorities
Stanikzai stated in the meeting that Lukashevich’s visit to Kabul was a good start for long-term cooperation.
Afghanistan’s deputy foreign affairs minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has met with Belarus deputy foreign minister Sergei Lukashevich for discussions on economic and political commonalities as well as bilateral cooperation.
Lukashevich expressed the will of his government that they want to establish a foundation for cooperation in various fields with Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday.
At the same time, the ministry of commerce and industry said its minister Nouruddin Azizi also met with his counterpart, who is also visiting Kabul.
At the same time, the ministry of commerce and industry said its minister Nouruddin Azizi also met with his counterpart, who is also visiting Kabul.
The ministry said in a statement the deputy minister of industry, from Belarus, called for an increase in trade and investment with Afghanistan.
The two sides agreed to hold joint exhibitions, business conferences and business meetings between government delegations and the private sector of Afghanistan and Belarus.
Muslim league’s chief: False impressions on girls’ education in Islam need countering
The event is part of an initiative by the Muslim World League to promote women’s education and underline its importance
The Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa on Saturday stressed the need to counter misconceptions propagated by certain groups regarding girls education.
Addressing the media after the opening session of the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, which is currently being held in Islamabad, he said misconceptions exist in some Islamic societies, but the conference aims to bring together scholars to refute these beliefs and publish a unified declaration.
“We aim to spread this message globally, particularly in Islamic countries, to counter the misinterpretation propagated by certain groups,” he explained.
Pakistan’s Business Recorder quoted him as saying the event is part of an initiative by the MWL to promote women’s education and underline its importance.
He said “yesterday, a session with scholars from various Islamic schools of thought was held. They unanimously agreed that education is equally essential for women as it is for men.”
Al-Issa highlighted that the conference would culminate in the Islamabad Declaration.
“This declaration will be a message to the world, emphasizing that all Islamic scholars and schools of thought are in agreement on the necessity of women’s education for societal progress,” he said.
To further these efforts, he said agreements were signed between the MWL, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other organizations to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for women.
“Through these agreements, we aim to take concrete steps toward making education accessible to women and addressing barriers that hinder their educational pursuits,” Al-Issa added.
VOA reported that Pakistani officials said on the eve of the conference that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had been formally invited to attend but Islamabad did not receive a response.
More than 150 international dignitaries are attending the summit in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars, and academics from 44 Muslim and Muslim-friendly countries, as well as representatives from international organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, according to officials.
IEA plans to sign gas transit agreement with Russia
Afghanistan is preparing to sign an agreement with Russia for the transit of 50 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through its territory, according to Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan.
The agreement is expected to be finalized at the upcoming International Economic Kazan Forum 2025, which will be held in mid-May, Sputnik reported on Friday.
Khabibullin revealed that the LNG will be transported to Southeast Asia, with the transit likely to be carried out via gas tankers. He further noted that trial shipments have already been completed successfully.
This potential agreement follows previous successful negotiations at the Kazan Forum. In 2023, a contract was signed for the annual transit of 50 million tons of Russian oil, and in 2024, a deal for the transit of 2 million tons of Russian wheat and flour was established.
The Kazan Forum, a key platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, continues to play a vital role in fostering regional trade and development.
The upcoming forum is expected to further strengthen economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan, particularly in the energy sector.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, stated that initial steps have been taken for signing this contract.
"Fortunately, the groundwork for a final agreement has been laid. With the establishment of nationwide security and the facilities we have from NATO forces for oil and gas transfers, Afghanistan's position in the implementation of this project is strengthened. Once this major regional project is operational, sectors such as transportation, electricity, security, services, job creation, and manufacturing industries will be activated and developed, leading to economic growth in the country,” said Jawad Akhundzada.
In the meantime, members of the private sector have stated that with the implementation of this contract, the country's geopolitical position in terms of revenue, job creation, and increased transportation activity in the regional economy will practically be solidified.
Zabihullah Nazari, a member of the private sector, said: "For the implementation of this project, local labor will be needed, which can create many job opportunities for the people of Afghanistan."
Economic experts also stated that the implementation of this project is important for the country in the short term but have added that Afghanistan's focus should primarily be on the TAPI project.
The Islamic Emirate, meanwhile, has repeatedly stated that with an economy-focused policy, Afghanistan will be transformed into the region's transit hub.
Int’l conference on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities’ held in Pakistan
A two-day international conference titled “Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” was held on Saturday in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. According to a statement from Pakistan’s government, 150 representatives from 47 countries, including scholars, religious leaders, experts, and human rights activists, attended the conference.
The conference aimed to raise awareness in Muslim communities about the importance of girls' education.
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the banning of girls' education in Islamic societies, stating that denying girls their right to education is like denying their future.
“Despite our rich heritage, the Muslim world, including Pakistan, faces significant challenges in ensuring equitable access to education for girls. Denying girls education is like denying their voice and choice, and at the same time, depriving them of the right to have a bright future,” said Sharif.
The conference was hosted by Pakistan's Ministry of Education and organized in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Representatives from nearly 50 Islamic countries and other global organizations participated.
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the leader of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, also addressed the conference: “Education is the key to progress and prosperity in any society. Islam, therefore, has made the pursuit of knowledge a fundamental pillar of its teachings, and it has urged humanity to seek knowledge. According to the Quran’s guidance, knowledge is not only for men but is also an obligation for women. Educating a boy means educating an individual, but educating a girl means educating an entire family.”
Meanwhile, the former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that Pakistan’s hosting of this conference is not due to genuine concern for Afghan women, but rather has a propagandistic motive.
“Pakistan is organizing an Islamic conference on women's education targeting Afghanistan to embarrass the Taliban leader who has imposed severe limitations on women's education. Obviously, this is not out of any sincere concern for Afghan women, but rather is a propaganda move as part of the ongoing conflict with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate). But sometimes, even your enemy can end up doing you a favor. It is true that the Taliban leader's draconian restriction on women's education is un-Islamic, harmful to the country's national interest, and a violation of human rights. When will the sensible elements of the Taliban and other Afghans stand up against the ill-guided decisions from Kandahar? Ultimately, it falls on the Afghans to solve this problem,” said Khalilzad.
Earlier, Pakistan's Minister of Education stated that the Islamic Emirate’s delegation had also been invited to attend the conference, but there has been no report of their participation yet.
The conference will continue tomorrow (Sunday) and will conclude with the signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, which reflects the collective commitment of Islamic societies to the education of women and girls.
