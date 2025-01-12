Visiting Belarus officials meet with IEA authorities

The Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa on Saturday stressed the need to counter misconceptions propagated by certain groups regarding girls education.

Addressing the media after the opening session of the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, which is currently being held in Islamabad, he said misconceptions exist in some Islamic societies, but the conference aims to bring together scholars to refute these beliefs and publish a unified declaration.

“We aim to spread this message globally, particularly in Islamic countries, to counter the misinterpretation propagated by certain groups,” he explained.

Pakistan’s Business Recorder quoted him as saying the event is part of an initiative by the MWL to promote women’s education and underline its importance.

He said “yesterday, a session with scholars from various Islamic schools of thought was held. They unanimously agreed that education is equally essential for women as it is for men.”

Al-Issa highlighted that the conference would culminate in the Islamabad Declaration.

“This declaration will be a message to the world, emphasizing that all Islamic scholars and schools of thought are in agreement on the necessity of women’s education for societal progress,” he said.

To further these efforts, he said agreements were signed between the MWL, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other organizations to provide scholarships and educational opportunities for women.

“Through these agreements, we aim to take concrete steps toward making education accessible to women and addressing barriers that hinder their educational pursuits,” Al-Issa added.

VOA reported that Pakistani officials said on the eve of the conference that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had been formally invited to attend but Islamabad did not receive a response.

More than 150 international dignitaries are attending the summit in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, including ministers, ambassadors, scholars, and academics from 44 Muslim and Muslim-friendly countries, as well as representatives from international organizations such as UNESCO, UNICEF, the World Bank, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, according to officials.