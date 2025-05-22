Muttaqi presents proposals to China International Development Cooperation Agency

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has met with Chen Xiaodong, Director of China’s International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), to discuss bilateral cooperation and China’s ongoing development projects in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the Chinese agency for its role in Afghanistan’s economic reconstruction, stating that after ensuring security, IEA’s top priority is the country’s economic rebuilding.

Muttaqi also voiced hope for closer collaboration between Afghanistan and China in the fields of agriculture, energy, and long-term infrastructure development.

He presented practical proposals to the Chinese side, suggesting areas that could be prioritized in Afghanistan’s reconstruction process.

In response, Chen reaffirmed CIDCA’s commitment to working with Afghanistan in sectors such as healthcare, energy, agriculture, and capacity-building.

He also pledged support for infrastructure development, livestock improvement, and feasibility studies in the oil and gas sectors.