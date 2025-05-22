IEA’s Supreme Leader: Afghan people deserve compassion and respectful treatment

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has emphasized the importance of treating the Afghan people with kindness and compassion, stating that they have suffered greatly from prolonged wars and are now deserving of mercy and care.

In remarks delivered during a seminar organized for municipal authorities, Akhundzada stressed that no coercion or pressure should be exerted on the people, and officials must engage with citizens in a respectful and humane manner.

He said that responsibility is not a privilege or an honor, but rather a trust given to serve the people.

Akhundzada noted that the funds managed by municipalities are, in fact, the public’s money, contributed to support public services.

He urged that this money be used in ways that bring satisfaction and benefit to the citizens.

He also called on municipalities to intensify efforts for city cleanliness, safeguard public interests and national assets, and avoid negligence in their duties.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani in a meeting with the governor of Paktika province, reiterated that the primary goal of the Islamic Emirate is to serve the people. He assured that efforts are ongoing to address provincial issues through engagement with local representatives.