World
N. Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.
Japan’s Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Reuters reported.
The missiles flew to an altitude of 550 kms (342 miles) and covered a range of 250 kms (53 miles), according to the Japanese Defence Ministry.
Ino said there had been no report of damage from the missiles so far.
The North’s missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts said would allow quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programmes, read the report.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground which has been used to test missile technologies, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
According to Reuters North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.
In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kms (130 miles) off Japan
Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict.
World
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 1,500 fish onto road
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst early on Friday, spilling 1 million liters of water, around 1,500 exotic fish and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.
Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the site, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel and a museum as well as what Sea Life Berlin said was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 meters in height, Reuters reported.
“It felt like an earthquake” said Naz Masraff, who had been staying at the hotel.
Another hotel guest, Sandra Weeser, spoke of chaos.
“The whole aquarium burst and what’s left is total devastation. Lots of dead fish, debris,” she told Reuters.
The 1,500 fish from the aquarium died, said a spokesperson for Union Investment, which manages the real estate fund that owns the property.
Efforts are underway to rescue fish from several smaller tanks that were near the AquaDom and that escaped destruction but have been subjected to power cuts in the building, he said.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade told Reuters it was still unclear what had caused the AquaDom aquarium to burst.
World
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers
Eight Turkish police officers were wounded on Friday when a bomb exploded in a roadside vehicle as their minibus passed on a highway in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, Reuters quoted security sources said.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said two people had been detained and were believed to be the perpetrators of the blast.
“There was an explosion in a parked vehicle at 05:10 a.m. (0210 GMT) as a police vehicle was going to work in Diyarbakir,” he said.
The Diyarbakir governor’s office said the bomb had not critically hurt anyone, but nine people who had been in the armoured minibus had been taken to hospital for checkups, read the report.
The blast occurred near a livestock market some 10 km (6 miles) south of the centre of Diyarbakir, the largest city in the region, the sources said.
According to Reuters there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Kurdish, leftist and Islamist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in Turkey in the past.
A bomb killed six people and wounded dozens in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, last month. Dozens of people, including a Syrian woman, were detained as suspects.
Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for that blast, but no group claimed responsibility then, either. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied involvement, Reuters reported.
The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984, largely focused in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
It is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.
World
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information of India’s involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism, Reuters reported.
“We will call it information based evidence,” Rabbani Khar said about the dossier. “It is sharing information and sharing evidence on what India has been up to.”
“Let’s put the record straight, that’s what it is, and … to let the world know that what is happening in the region.”
India’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the dossier. Rabbani Khar did not say when the dossier was to be presented to the U.N., or to which U.N. body.
Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of backing and funding the 2021 bombing outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Islamist militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including foreigners.
New Delhi has not responded to Tuesday’s allegations.
India says Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage, a charge he has denied.
Khar said the facilitators and mastermind of the bombing that killed four people in eastern city of Lahore were based in India.
“We would want India to hand them over, and as responsible nations do… and if India is a responsible nation, they will cooperate,” she said.
Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947, when British colonial ended and the two independent nations were created in a blood-drenched process known as partition.
They blame each other for sponsoring and backing attacks inside their countries, a charge both the nations deny.
France battle to stop spread of virus on eve of World Cup Final
N. Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1, clinch 3rd place in FIFA World Cup 2022
Iran’s ambassador to Kabul to return home after finishing tenure: Embassy
Stanikzai calls on Uzbekistan to normalize electricity exports to Afghanistan
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Meeting of US and Uzbekistan FMs discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul Municipality unveils giant hand-painted globe in city square
-
Latest News5 days ago
Power company says outages in Kabul are because of Uzbekistan network problems
-
Latest News5 days ago
Blinken, Uzbekistan FM discuss Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
Queues form at clinics as China wrestles with COVID-19 surge
-
Sport4 days ago
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reach World Cup final beating Croatia 3-0
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
-
World4 days ago
India-China clash on the border in Arunachal Pradesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
Panjshir records increase in tourists this year: Officials