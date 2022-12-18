4 policemen killed in northwest Pakistan attack

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2022)

At least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan, the police and local media reported on Sunday.

The attack, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent months, took place in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.

Heavily-armed suspected militants, a police spokesman said, attacked Burgai police station located in the southern outskirts of Lakki Marwat from two sides on late Saturday night.

The attackers, he said, used hand grenades and rocket launchers, killing four policemen on the spot, whereas another four were seriously injured.

A search operation is underway to arrest the “terrorists,” he added.

Located 207 kilometers (128 miles) from the provincial capital Peshawar, Lakki Marwat has become a new hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on security forces in recent months, Pakistan media reported.

Last month, six policemen were killed in a TTP-claimed ambush in Lakki Marwat.

The recent attacks come after a ceasefire between Pakistani security forces and the TTP was called off.