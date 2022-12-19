World
Jailed TTP militants take hostages after seizing police station
More than 30 Tehreek–e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were holding several police officers hostage on Monday after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station, officials said.
According to AFP, the TTP members overpowered their jailers on Sunday and snatched weapons.
The militants, held on suspicion of terrorism, are demanding safe passage to Afghanistan, Muhammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said in a statement late Sunday.
A senior government official in Bannu, where the incident is unfolding near the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan’s former self-governed tribal areas, said hostages were still being held after a failed operation to free them.
“During the interrogation, some of them snatched guns from the policemen and later took the entire staff hostage,” he told AFP, on condition of anonymity.
“They want us to provide them safe passage via a ground route or by air. They want to take all the hostages with them and to release them later on the Afghan border or inside Afghanistan.”
The TTP claimed responsibility for the incident and demanded authorities provide safe passage to border areas, AFP reported.
“Otherwise, the entire responsibility of the situation will be on the military,” the TTP said in a statement.
A video posted to social media, which the government official confirmed to be from the scene, showed a group of armed men with long beards, with one threatening to kill all the hostages.
He said they had at least eight hostages, including police and military staff.
The TTP emerged in 2007 and carried out a horrific wave of violence in Pakistan that ended with a military crackdown from 2014.
A shaky months-long ceasefire agreed with Islamabad ended last month.
4 policemen killed in northwest Pakistan attack
At least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an attack on a police station in northwest Pakistan, the police and local media reported on Sunday.
The attack, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent months, took place in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.
Heavily-armed suspected militants, a police spokesman said, attacked Burgai police station located in the southern outskirts of Lakki Marwat from two sides on late Saturday night.
The attackers, he said, used hand grenades and rocket launchers, killing four policemen on the spot, whereas another four were seriously injured.
A search operation is underway to arrest the “terrorists,” he added.
Located 207 kilometers (128 miles) from the provincial capital Peshawar, Lakki Marwat has become a new hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on security forces in recent months, Pakistan media reported.
Last month, six policemen were killed in a TTP-claimed ambush in Lakki Marwat.
The recent attacks come after a ceasefire between Pakistani security forces and the TTP was called off.
N. Korea fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea says
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.
Japan’s Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Reuters reported.
The missiles flew to an altitude of 550 kms (342 miles) and covered a range of 250 kms (53 miles), according to the Japanese Defence Ministry.
Ino said there had been no report of damage from the missiles so far.
The North’s missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts said would allow quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programmes, read the report.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground which has been used to test missile technologies, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
According to Reuters North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.
In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kms (130 miles) off Japan
Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 1,500 fish onto road
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst early on Friday, spilling 1 million liters of water, around 1,500 exotic fish and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said.
Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the site, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel and a museum as well as what Sea Life Berlin said was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 meters in height, Reuters reported.
“It felt like an earthquake” said Naz Masraff, who had been staying at the hotel.
Another hotel guest, Sandra Weeser, spoke of chaos.
“The whole aquarium burst and what’s left is total devastation. Lots of dead fish, debris,” she told Reuters.
The 1,500 fish from the aquarium died, said a spokesperson for Union Investment, which manages the real estate fund that owns the property.
Efforts are underway to rescue fish from several smaller tanks that were near the AquaDom and that escaped destruction but have been subjected to power cuts in the building, he said.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade told Reuters it was still unclear what had caused the AquaDom aquarium to burst.
