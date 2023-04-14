World
N. Korea says it tested a new solid-fuel ICBM, warns of ‘extreme’ horror
North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, to “radically promote” the country’s nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.
Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies “experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts”.
North Korea has criticised recent U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises as escalating tensions, and has stepped up weapons tests in recent months.
South Korea’s defence ministry said North Korea was still developing the weapon, and that it needed more time and effort to master the technology, indicating that Pyongyang might carry out more tests.
North Korean state media outlet KCNA released photos of Kim watching the launch, accompanied by his wife, sister and daughter, and the missile covered in camouflage nets on a mobile launcher.
“The development of the new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 will extensively reform the strategic deterrence components of the DPRK, radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture and bring about a change in the practicality of its offensive military strategy,” KCNA said, using the initials of its official name.
“Pho” means “artillery” in Korean.
Analysts said it is the North’s first use of solid propellants in an intermediate-range or intercontinental ballistic missile.
Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for North Korea, as it could help the North deploy missiles faster during a war.
Most of the country’s largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site – a time-consuming and dangerous process.
“For any country that operates large-scale, missile based nuclear forces, solid-propellant missiles are incredibly desirable capability because they don’t need to be fuelled immediately prior to use,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “These capabilities are much more responsive in a time of crisis.”
North Korea will most keep some liquid-fuel systems, complicating the calculations of the U.S. and its allies during a conflict, Panda said.
Vann Van Diepen, a former U.S. government weapons expert who now works with the 38 North project, said solid-fuel missiles are easier and safer to operate, and require less logistical support – making them harder to detect and more survivable than liquids.
North Korea first displayed what could be a new solid-fuel ICBM during a military parade in February after testing a high-thrust solid-fuel engine in December.
Analysts said the U.S. could determine between a solid- or liquid-fuelled launch with early warning satellites that can detect differences in the infrared data produced by various missile types.
The latest launch came days after Kim called for strengthening war deterrence in a “more practical and offensive” manner to counter what North Korea called moves of aggression by the United States.
The missile, fired from near Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 km (620 miles) before landing in waters east of North Korea, officials said. North Korea said the test posed no threats to its neighbouring countries.
A South Korean military official said the missile’s maximum altitude was lower than 6,000 km, the apogee of some of last year’s record-breaking tests.
“North Korea could have opted to focus on collecting data necessary to check its features at different stages than going full speed at the first launch,” said Kim Dong-yup, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies. “As it was a test that did not demonstrate its normal flight pattern, North Korea will likely conduct some more tests.”
World
Bank worker kills five co-workers in Louisville, Kentucky shooting
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville on Monday while livestreaming the attack on social media, police said.
The gunman was fatally shot at the scene, Louisville police said. It was unclear whether he was slain by police or took his own life. The incident marked the latest in a long series of mass shootings in the U.S, Reuters reported.
Louisville police identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, who joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year.
Police said they responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8:30 a.m. at the bank office near Slugger Field baseball stadium.
Officers fired at the gunman, who was armed with a rifle, police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel told reporters. The attacker broadcast live video of his attack on social media, she said.
The dead were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57, Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64, read the report.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear fought back tears at an afternoon news briefing, saying that he knew some of the victims, including Elliot, a senior vice president at the bank.
“He taught me how to help build my law career, he helped me become governor, he gave me advice on being a good dad,” Beshear said. “One of the people I talked to most in the world.”
Two police officers were among the nine wounded. A 26-year-old recent police academy graduate was struck in the head and remained in critical condition after brain surgery on Monday, police said.
All nine victims were treated at the University of Louisville hospital, a hospital spokesperson said. Two other victims were also in critical condition, Reuters reported.
The status of the shooter’s job at the bank was not immediately clear on Monday. Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference that he was employed there. CNN, citing confidential law enforcement sources, said he had been notified that he would be fired.
Sturgeon grew up in southern Indiana, just north of Louisville, according to his mother’s Facebook page. The elder of two boys, he attended Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, where he ran track and played basketball for the team his father, Todd, coached. He enrolled at the University of Alabama in 2016 as a business student.
Sturgeon was an intern at the bank for three summers from 2018 to 2020 before becoming a full-time employee in 2022 as a portfolio banker, according to his LinkedIn profile page. He had no prior contact with Louisville police, the police chief said.
“This was a targeted act of evil violence” Craig Greenberg, the mayor of Louisville, a city of 625,000, told reporters at the briefing. Greenberg said he was also friends with Elliot, who had worked on the mayoral transition campaign.
It is not the first time that a gun rampage has been live-streamed by an attacker. The gunman who killed 10 people in a racially motivated shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in May 2022 had live-streamed his attack, as had the attacker who killed 51 people in the May 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, which has experienced 146 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since 2016. Those statistics use the definition of four or more shot or killed, not including the shooter – according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.
In one of the most recent high-profile incidents, three 9-year-old students and three staff members were killed at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student on March 27, Reuters reported.
President Joe Biden responded to news of the shooting by reiterating his wish that Congress pass legislation requiring safe storage of firearms, background checks for all gun sales and elimination of gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability.
“How many more Americans must die before Republicans in Congress will act to protect our communities?” Biden, a Democrat, said in a statement.
World
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
French President Emmanuel Macron has caused a stir by saying Europe has no interest in accelerating the conflict in Taiwan and should become a “third pole” independent of both Washington and Beijing, Reuters reported.
Political actors on both sides of the Atlantic criticised the president’s position as being too accommodating of China, just as it carries out military drills around Taiwan.
In an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico during his three-day visit to China last week, Macron said “the worst thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and adapt to the American rhythm or a Chinese overreaction.”
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan’s government strongly objects to China’s claims.
German MP for the Bundestag’s foreign committee Norbert Roettgen said in a tweet that Macron had “managed to turn his China trip into a PR coup for Xi and a foreign policy disaster for Europe.” He added that the French president was “increasingly isolating himself in Europe.”
In a video posted on Twitter, U.S. senator Marco Rubio drew parallels with the conflict in Ukraine – on which Macron hopes to enlist the help of China.
If Europe doesn’t “pick sides between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, then maybe we shouldn’t be picking sides either [on Ukraine],” the Republican senator said.
Pascal Confavreux, spokesperson for the French embassy in the United States, said that Macron’s comments had been overinterpreted.
“The US is our ally with whom we share our values,” he said on Twitter.
The Elysee did not respond to requests for comment.
World
Four killed in avalanche in the French Alps
Four people have died and nine others have been injured in an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.
The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, he wrote on Twitter.
Those caught up in it were backcountry skiing in the mountains, said Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, adding that they were still confirming the identity of the victims, Reuters reported.
He said the avalanche was extensive, covering an area of one km by 500 metres (half a mile by 550 yards) at an altitude of 3,500 metres and that its causes are being investigated.
The glacier lies near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, read the report.
President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that rescue services were continuing to search for further casualties and that his thoughts were with the victims and their families, Reuters reported.
Turkey deports 138 undocumented Afghan refugees
IE’s defense ministry repairs and activates another two choppers
More than 500 needy families helped in Nangarhar
OCHA warns funding is drying up, putting millions of Afghan lives at risk
Work starts on 2nd phase of Khairkhana-Kotal road
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan, China’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Neighbors meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Upcoming Samarkand meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: China’s policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
Finance ministry reports 37% rise in revenues
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Weather warning issued for seven north-eastern provinces in Afghanistan
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan’s cumin exports reach $39 million in past year: ministry
-
Sport5 days ago
Kolkata’s Rinku hits five sixes in final over to win IPL thriller
-
Regional4 days ago
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
-
Latest News4 days ago
MoHE increases salaries of academic staff
-
World3 days ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan