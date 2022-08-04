Nine out of ten people in Afghanistan face a lack of food: WFP

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2022)

The World Food Program (WFP) says it has helped more than 19 million people in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year.

According to WFP it helps people across Afghanistan every day.

The World Food Program has said that for each needy family, 100 kgs of flour, 12.5 kgs of daal, 9.2 kgs of rice and one kg of salt will be given to them for six months.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has also said that this office has distributed cash aid to 296,000 people during the current year in order to meet urgent needs in Afghanistan.

In addition to cash aid, the organization has distributed household appliances, solar and sanitary items to those in need.

UNHCR has said that in order to reach people in need, it has started a survey to determine the number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.

According to a source, this year they visited 135,000 people in their homes, as a result of which 1,900 families were assured of receiving aid.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has also said that this organization has helped refugees in Afghanistan in various fields such as building schools, health centers and providing clean drinking water.

On the other hand, statistics from relief organizations show that this year, malnutrition threatens the lives of nearly five million children and pregnant and lactating women in Afghanistan, and currently 3.9 million children are suffering from malnutrition.

Last year, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), came to power, aid organizations and countries stopped financial aid to Afghanistan, which led to a humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.

Recently, the World Food Program said that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan are food insecure and more than 90% of Afghans need food aid.

Meanwhile, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) office says that the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan has increased by 30 percent compared to last year.

A statement from this office quoted Neil Turner, NRC country director for Afghanistan, as saying that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian aid to survive.