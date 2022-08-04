Latest News
Nine out of ten people in Afghanistan face a lack of food: WFP
The World Food Program (WFP) says it has helped more than 19 million people in Afghanistan since the beginning of this year.
According to WFP it helps people across Afghanistan every day.
The World Food Program has said that for each needy family, 100 kgs of flour, 12.5 kgs of daal, 9.2 kgs of rice and one kg of salt will be given to them for six months.
Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has also said that this office has distributed cash aid to 296,000 people during the current year in order to meet urgent needs in Afghanistan.
In addition to cash aid, the organization has distributed household appliances, solar and sanitary items to those in need.
UNHCR has said that in order to reach people in need, it has started a survey to determine the number of vulnerable people in Afghanistan.
According to a source, this year they visited 135,000 people in their homes, as a result of which 1,900 families were assured of receiving aid.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has also said that this organization has helped refugees in Afghanistan in various fields such as building schools, health centers and providing clean drinking water.
On the other hand, statistics from relief organizations show that this year, malnutrition threatens the lives of nearly five million children and pregnant and lactating women in Afghanistan, and currently 3.9 million children are suffering from malnutrition.
Last year, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), came to power, aid organizations and countries stopped financial aid to Afghanistan, which led to a humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.
Recently, the World Food Program said that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan are food insecure and more than 90% of Afghans need food aid.
Meanwhile, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) office says that the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan has increased by 30 percent compared to last year.
A statement from this office quoted Neil Turner, NRC country director for Afghanistan, as saying that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian aid to survive.
Latest News
IEA was ‘unaware’ of al-Zawahiri having been in Kabul
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leaders on Thursday issued a statement on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri and said they had no information about his “arrival and stay” in Kabul.
US President Joe Biden said Monday they killed al-Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout in the suburb of Sherpur on Sunday.
According to a statement, the IEA said it had “no knowledge of al-Zawahiri’s arrival and residence in Kabul.”
The leadership of the IEA has ordered the intelligence agencies to conduct serious and comprehensive investigations into various aspects of the mentioned incident, the statement read.
“There is no danger from Afghanistan to any country, including America, the Islamic Emirate wants the implementation of the Doha Agreement and the violation of this agreement must end,” the statement read.
“The fact that America invaded our territory and violated all international principles, we strongly condemn the action once again. If such action is repeated, the responsibility of any consequences will be on the United States of America.”
This comes after Reuters reported earlier Thursday that a senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, indicated that Washington would continue targeting al-Qaeda in Afghanistan to ensure the country would not again become a refuge for “terrorists plotting against the United States.”
“We will remain vigilant and take action as needed, just like we did this week,” warned the official, who said that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration still would engage with the Taliban (IEA) “when it can help advance American interests.”
Reuters also reported that an IEA source said meetings between high-level IEA members were being held.
The official, who said there had been lengthy leadership discussions for two days, declined to be identified. He did not confirm that al-Zawahiri was in the house that the missile struck.
Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.
Another IEA official confirmed the high-level meetings but said he did not know what was being discussed and he did not believe al-Zawahiri was in the house, Reuters reported.
In response to the US airstrike in Kabul, China has meanwhile said that the fight against terrorism should not harm the sovereignty of other countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China stated that in the fight against terrorism, no double standards should be used.
At the same time, Pakistan, in response to the reports that Pakistan helped the US in this air attack, said that Islamabad had no role in it and that this issue should be discussed between the US and Afghanistan.
Latest News
China says military drills surrounding Taiwan underway
China says military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments are underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan.
The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi this week and are intended to advertise China’s threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule with support from key ally the U.S, the Associated Press reported.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the exercises were joint operations focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control.”
Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.
The drills are due to run from Thursday to Sunday and include missile strikes on targets in the seas north and south of the island in an echo of the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan’s leaders and voters held in 1995 and 1996.
The exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command, AP reported.
Featured
Two IEA forces and 4 Daesh fighters killed in Kabul clash
Four Daesh militants were killed and a fifth was arrested in an operation in Kabul on Wednesday.
According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), forces had conducted a raid on an “important nest of the enemy” in Karte-e-Sakhi area in PD3.
The operation was launched at about 11.30am but a shootout between IEA and Daesh militants broke out, which lasted several hours. The situation was eventually brought under control and a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered.
Mujahid said in a series of tweets that the Daesh cell had been planning to attack Shiites in the Kart-e-Sakhi area during the upcoming Muharram.
Meanwhile, the ministry of interior said in a statement that two security personnel, including a policewoman, were killed in the standoff and four IEA soldiers were wounded.
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
IEA was ‘unaware’ of al-Zawahiri having been in Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
Nine out of ten people in Afghanistan face a lack of food: WFP
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Death toll climbs to 56 in flash floods across Iran
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNDP calls on Arab nations to support economic growth in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul city rattled by early morning rocket attack
-
Business3 days ago
China starts issuing visas for Afghan businessmen
-
Latest News3 days ago
US airstrike is an act against all international laws: IEA
-
Business2 days ago
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
-
Health4 days ago
New York state governor declares emergency over spread of monkeypox
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani tribal elders arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP