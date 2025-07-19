Connect with us

Over 50,000 business licenses issued to women entrepreneurs in one year, says Azizi

3 hours ago

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) announced on Saturday that Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 2.7 percent over the past year, and during this period, more than 50,000 business licenses have been issued to women entrepreneurs.

During the ministry’s annual accountability report held at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said: “To bring Afghanistan’s imports and exports closer together, the only path we found was through Afghan industry. The industrial sector holds significant programs, including job creation.”

Officials from the ministry emphasized that over the past year, more than 26,000 business licenses have been issued to companies, of which 5,000 were granted to women-owned businesses.

“Just among women, 5,000 licenses have been registered and issued through the Ministry of Industry — and this number has increased even more. Through the small business licenses issued to all women entrepreneurs, the total exceeds 50,000,” added Azizi.

Meanwhile, some officials from the ministry pointed to a 50 percent increase in investment attraction compared to previous years.

Sebghatullah Akhundzada, head of Investment Promotion and Support at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: “Compared to previous years, a significant amount of investment has been attracted. Last year alone, nearly 28 billion Afghanis in investment was brought in through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.”

Meanwhile, Nooruddin Azizi also announced plans for the coming year, including 10 percent increase in GDP, a 25 percent boost in export levels, the creation of 100,000 job opportunities and attraction of $500 million in investment.

Herat governor heads to Iran for official visit

8 hours ago

July 19, 2025

Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Governor of Herat province, travelled to Iran on Saturday, leading an official delegation.

According to Iran’s state news agency (IRIB), the visit began with a tour of the Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province.

Following this, Governor Islamjar visited the Afghan refugee camp in the town of Sefid Sang, located in Fariman district, to assess the living conditions of Afghan nationals residing there.

He is also expected to visit the Afghan Consulate in Mashhad as part of his three-day trip.

During his stay, Governor Islamjar is scheduled to sign several cooperation agreements and visit various industrial production units in the region.

The visit comes amid unprecedented surge in refugee returns from Iran.

UN refugee boss arrives in Afghanistan amid unprecedented returns

10 hours ago

July 19, 2025

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi arrived in Kabul on Saturday amid a record surge in returns of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries.

Grandi was welcomed at Kabul International Airport by Sheikh Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation. During the reception, Fani praised Grandi’s visit and stressed the need for international support to address the urgent needs of returnees.

“Resolving refugee issues is a shared responsibility,” Fani said, highlighting that returnees require not only emergency assistance but also sustainable access to shelter, education, and healthcare.

Grandi said his visit aims to assess the situation of returnees firsthand and to hold talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate and affected communities.

He noted that the mass return of refugees from neighboring countries is a major challenge, adding that despite global financial pressures, UNHCR remains committed to its humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.

He is expected to visit Herat province as part of his mission, where he will evaluate the conditions of returning families.

The visit comes as hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees have been forced to return from Iran in recent months, placing enormous strain on humanitarian services and local infrastructure across Afghanistan.

German chancellor rules out recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

11 hours ago

July 19, 2025

A diplomatic recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as government is out of the question, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.

For the first time since coming to power on May 6 this year, the German government led by Merz deported to Afghanistan a large group of migrants previously registered as dangerous criminals.

At a grand news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Merz dismissed suggestions that the German authorities were preparing to officially recognize the IEA.

“Diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime (IEA) is not even being discussed,” Merz said. “This would never happen.”

However, the German chancellor added that there were only so-called “technical contacts” with Qatar underway regarding the preparations for deportations.

Merz also said that negotiations regarding the recent deportation flight’s organization had been held for many weeks by several departments on behalf of his country’s government.

Germany, according to Merz, does not recognize the de facto government of Afghanistan but has never severed diplomatic ties with that country. He pointed out that since diplomatic relations are still in force between the countries, but not between their governments, it was possible to organize negotiations and the main focus so far would remain at the technical level.

IEA took over Afghanistan in August 2021, and is recognised as government only by Russia.

 

