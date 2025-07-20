Latest News
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
UNHCR says it will reach only 45,000 women in 2025, less than half the number it served last year.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has issued a stark warning that up to 11.6 million displaced and vulnerable people could be left without life-saving assistance this year due to a dramatic shortfall in humanitarian funding.
In a new report, UNHCR revealed that despite receiving $2.5 billion in contributions by mid-2025—just 23% of its global budget—it now faces an $8.1 billion shortfall against projected needs of $10.6 billion.
The agency expects to raise no more than $3.5 billion by the end of the year, roughly the same level of funding it received a decade ago, despite the number of forcibly displaced people reaching a record 122 million.
“This situation is unsustainable,” the report states. “Less funding equals less assistance, and that translates into real human suffering.”
The financial strain is already triggering severe cutbacks across all areas of UNHCR’s operations:
- 50% reduction in non-food assistance and shelter
- 35% cut in healthcare programs
- 34% reduction in education initiatives
- 25% decrease in legal support services
- 23% cut to gender-based violence response programs
- 7% reduction in voluntary repatriation efforts
“No area of intervention is fully funded,” the report says, noting that the further from Europe a region is, the deeper the gap becomes. While Europe receives 34% of the required funding, the Middle East and North Africa region receives just 20%.
UNHCR warns that these cuts are “not just statistics”—they represent millions of people who will be left without access to food, shelter, healthcare, education, or legal protection.
The agency highlighted Lebanon and Afghanistan as two of the most severely affected countries.
Lebanon, already buckling under the weight of economic collapse and conflict fallout, hosts over 1.4 million Syrian refugees and approximately 400,000 Palestinians. Due to funding shortages, UNHCR has already reduced its assistance programs in the country by 47%.
In recent months, more than 100,000 new Syrian arrivals have entered Lebanon, but resources are now so limited that the agency cannot provide basic shelter or support. Community programs designed to foster social cohesion have also been halted, threatening fragile stability in host communities.
In Afghanistan, where more than 1.5 million Afghans have been forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate. Tehran has signaled plans to expel up to 4 million undocumented Afghans, many of whom are women and children.
Due to funding cuts, protection activities have been reduced by over 50%, severely weakening programs for women’s empowerment, mental health, and prevention of gender-based violence. UNHCR says it will reach only 45,000 women in 2025, less than half the number it served last year.
Financial support for returnees has also been slashed. Refugee households now receive just $156, with an additional $40 per person for transportation—barely enough for basic food, let alone housing.
“These cuts increase exposure to harmful practices such as early marriage, child labor, and exploitation,” the agency warned.
The UNHCR cautioned that its shrinking operational capacity could accelerate new waves of displacement in already unstable regions such as South Sudan, Uganda, and Chad. The agency says the current map of budget cuts could quickly become a map of new humanitarian emergencies.
Despite the worsening outlook, UNHCR insists it has the expertise and infrastructure in place to deliver support where it is most needed. What is missing, it says, is global political will.
“UNHCR’s commitment remains steadfast,” the report concludes. “But without an urgent wave of international solidarity and new funding, decades of progress in protecting the world’s most vulnerable could be lost.”
Latest News
Muttaqi reiterates ‘no foreign troops at Bagram’
Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s firm opposition to any foreign military presence in the country.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, has strongly rejected recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the alleged presence of foreign forces at Bagram Airbase.
He called the claims “far from reality.”
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of Diplomacy, Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s firm opposition to any foreign military presence in the country.
“Afghanistan will never accept the military presence of foreign forces. This message must be heard clearly and with open ears,” he stated.
He further added that the Islamic Emirate has had no military engagement with any foreign country and will not pursue such relations in the future. However, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to political, economic, and diplomatic engagement with the international community.
Muttaqi also assured the global community that no foreign military personnel are currently stationed in Afghanistan, and called on the United States to recognize the realities on the ground, including the Afghan people and the governing system of the Islamic Emirate.
His remarks come in response to recent statements by Trump, in which he expressed concern over the alleged presence of Chinese forces at Bagram Airbase — a claim Afghan officials have denied on numerous occasions.
Latest News
Over 50,000 business licenses issued to women entrepreneurs in one year, says Azizi
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) announced on Saturday that Afghanistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 2.7 percent over the past year, and during this period, more than 50,000 business licenses have been issued to women entrepreneurs.
During the ministry’s annual accountability report held at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said: “To bring Afghanistan’s imports and exports closer together, the only path we found was through Afghan industry. The industrial sector holds significant programs, including job creation.”
Officials from the ministry emphasized that over the past year, more than 26,000 business licenses have been issued to companies, of which 5,000 were granted to women-owned businesses.
“Just among women, 5,000 licenses have been registered and issued through the Ministry of Industry — and this number has increased even more. Through the small business licenses issued to all women entrepreneurs, the total exceeds 50,000,” added Azizi.
Meanwhile, some officials from the ministry pointed to a 50 percent increase in investment attraction compared to previous years.
Sebghatullah Akhundzada, head of Investment Promotion and Support at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said: “Compared to previous years, a significant amount of investment has been attracted. Last year alone, nearly 28 billion Afghanis in investment was brought in through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.”
Meanwhile, Nooruddin Azizi also announced plans for the coming year, including 10 percent increase in GDP, a 25 percent boost in export levels, the creation of 100,000 job opportunities and attraction of $500 million in investment.
Latest News
Herat governor heads to Iran for official visit
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Governor of Herat province, travelled to Iran on Saturday, leading an official delegation.
According to Iran’s state news agency (IRIB), the visit began with a tour of the Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province.
Following this, Governor Islamjar visited the Afghan refugee camp in the town of Sefid Sang, located in Fariman district, to assess the living conditions of Afghan nationals residing there.
He is also expected to visit the Afghan Consulate in Mashhad as part of his three-day trip.
During his stay, Governor Islamjar is scheduled to sign several cooperation agreements and visit various industrial production units in the region.
The visit comes amid unprecedented surge in refugee returns from Iran.
Muttaqi reiterates ‘no foreign troops at Bagram’
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
Afghanistan to launch nationwide polio vaccination campaign to protect children
Clashes rage in Druze region as Syria struggles to enforce ceasefire
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on SCO’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Saar: Effective counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Mass deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat 2–1 Zaitoon, Noorzad 2–1 Arya Forj
-
Business4 days ago
Ghulam Khan border crossing in Khost temporarily reopened after two-week closure
-
World4 days ago
Trump says Zelenskiy should not target Moscow
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan’s President meets with his Afghanistan envoy as ties with Kabul deepen
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai urges neighbors to halt forced deportations amid Afghanistan’s refugee crisis
-
World3 days ago
Syria’s interim president says protecting Druze a ‘priority’
-
Latest News3 days ago
High-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan expected in Kabul for talks and railway agreement