Latest News
Pakistan and Iran stress need for joint strategy against terrorism threats
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, met with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Bahrami, to discuss shared concerns.
Pakistan and Iran have agreed on the need for a coordinated strategy to tackle terrorist threats and regional security challenges, during high-level talks in Tehran on Wednesday.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, met with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Bahrami, to discuss shared concerns.
In a post on X, Sadiq said the talks focused on “the urgent need for a joint and coordinated strategy to counter terrorism and regional security challenges.” He added that the two countries also reviewed Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and exchanged views on the political, economic, and trade prospects for the country.
Both Pakistan and Iran share long borders with Afghanistan and have repeatedly expressed alarm over the presence of militant groups they claim are operating from Afghan soil.
Islamabad and Tehran have often differed in their approaches to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but analysts say both countries recognize the need for cooperation.
The meeting also comes against a backdrop of mounting economic pressure in Afghanistan, where humanitarian agencies warn that millions remain in urgent need of food, healthcare, and livelihoods.
Both Iran and Pakistan have hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades and continue to face challenges linked to migration and border management.
Latest News
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
The interruption affected multiple sectors, highlighting the country’s growing dependence on digital connectivity for daily operations.
Afghanistan’s internet and telecommunications services were restored late Wednesday following an almost two-day outage across the nation.
The interruption affected multiple sectors, highlighting the country’s growing dependence on digital connectivity for daily operations.
During the outage, Afghans faced challenges in business, healthcare, flights and international communications. Online classes were paused, businesses struggled to process transactions, and hospitals reported difficulties accessing critical medical data, including diagnostic results.
The outage also had an impact on Afghanistan’s aviation sector.
Airlines operating in the country, including Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, along with foreign carriers such as Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Emirates, rely on telecommunications and internet connectivity for flight scheduling, ticketing, and passenger services.
Over a dozen flights were cancelled over the past two days, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.
Afghanistan has approximately 40 diplomatic missions worldwide, and around 20 embassies operate in Kabul. These institutions depend on secure telecommunications networks for coordination and communication, and the outage temporarily limited their ability to maintain real-time contact with international partners.
Officials and service providers have confirmed that services are now fully operational. Telecom companies are reportedly working to ensure uninterrupted service in the future and are evaluating measures to prevent similar disruptions.
While the cause of the outage has not been officially disclosed, analysts say the episode underscores the critical role of stable telecommunications in Afghanistan’s economic, educational, and healthcare systems, as well as in supporting international engagement.
Latest News
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
The United Arab Emirates has expanded its relief operations in Afghanistan, delivering more than 3,860 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies to communities devastated by last month’s deadly earthquake.
The 6.0-magnitude quake, which struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killed more than 2,200 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
The United Nations estimates that nearly 500,000 people have been affected, many of them in remote areas with limited access to emergency services.
Afghan officials and survivors have praised the UAE’s swift response, describing the aid shipments as a vital lifeline at a time of widespread displacement and need.
According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the assistance reflects “the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the UAE’s consistent humanitarian commitment to victims of natural disasters worldwide.”
Relief workers from the UAE have been deployed to ensure the rapid distribution of supplies on the ground, prioritising food security, temporary shelter, and urgent medical support.
The UAE has played a prominent role in humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in recent years, with authorities in Kabul highlighting the importance of international support as recovery operations continue.
International Sports
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours,
India successfully defended their Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, but the triumph was overshadowed by a dramatic awards ceremony after the team refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, was due to present the trophy at Dubai International Stadium. The presentation was delayed by more than an hour before being abruptly cut short. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that the Indian team had declined to collect the award.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later confirmed the decision, telling ANI news agency: “We have decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan.” He added that the board would lodge a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While Indian players Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav collected their individual awards, they did so without acknowledging Naqvi, who was the only official on stage not to applaud them.
The snub capped a politically charged tournament. India and Pakistan clashed three times in the eight-team event, with India winning on each occasion. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours remain fraught after a brief military confrontation in May that nearly escalated into full-scale war. Indian players also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the competition.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated an earlier victory over Pakistan to India’s armed forces, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked “#OperationSindoor” in his congratulatory message to the team.
On the field, Pakistan squandered a strong start in the final. After openers Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) put on 84 runs, the side collapsed to 146 all out, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs. India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-30.
India wobbled at 20-3 in reply but recovered through Varma’s unbeaten 69, supported by Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), to seal victory. The result extended India’s unbeaten run through the tournament and handed Pakistan a third straight defeat to their rivals.
“It’s pretty amazing to finish unbeaten,” said India vice-captain Shubman Gill. Pakistan skipper Salman Agha admitted his side’s batting had faltered: “We could not rotate the strike properly and we lost too many wickets.”
The Asia Cup is the flagship tournament of the Asian Cricket Council, but Sunday’s trophy controversy may intensify already strained sporting ties between the two neighbours, whose bilateral cricketing relationship has been suspended for years.
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
Indonesia School Collapse: 91 missing and three dead as rescue efforts continue
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
Rashid Khan leads spin-powered Afghanistan into Asia Cup
Messi questions 2026 World Cup role amid injury concerns
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Google services temporarily down in Turkey and parts of Europe
Tahawol: Restoration of internet and telecom services in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Impact of Afghanistan’s two-day internet and telecom blackout
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
International Sports3 days ago
India refuse Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister in final ceremony standoff
-
Latest News3 days ago
US welcomes home American freed from detention in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany plans direct talks with Islamic Emirate in Kabul on deportations
-
Regional4 days ago
UN sanctions reimposed on Iran a decade after nuclear deal
-
Sport11 hours ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
-
Latest News8 hours ago
UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan
-
Latest News8 hours ago
Telecoms and Internet Services restored after nearly two-day outage in Afghanistan
-
Regional15 hours ago
Powerful earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines