Pakistan and Iran stress need for joint strategy against terrorism threats

Pakistan and Iran have agreed on the need for a coordinated strategy to tackle terrorist threats and regional security challenges, during high-level talks in Tehran on Wednesday.

Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, met with his Iranian counterpart, Reza Bahrami, to discuss shared concerns.

In a post on X, Sadiq said the talks focused on “the urgent need for a joint and coordinated strategy to counter terrorism and regional security challenges.” He added that the two countries also reviewed Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and exchanged views on the political, economic, and trade prospects for the country.

Both Pakistan and Iran share long borders with Afghanistan and have repeatedly expressed alarm over the presence of militant groups they claim are operating from Afghan soil.

Islamabad and Tehran have often differed in their approaches to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but analysts say both countries recognize the need for cooperation.

The meeting also comes against a backdrop of mounting economic pressure in Afghanistan, where humanitarian agencies warn that millions remain in urgent need of food, healthcare, and livelihoods.

Both Iran and Pakistan have hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades and continue to face challenges linked to migration and border management.