UAE steps up earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan

The United Arab Emirates has expanded its relief operations in Afghanistan, delivering more than 3,860 tonnes of food, shelter, and medical supplies to communities devastated by last month’s deadly earthquake.

The 6.0-magnitude quake, which struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killed more than 2,200 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 500,000 people have been affected, many of them in remote areas with limited access to emergency services.

Afghan officials and survivors have praised the UAE’s swift response, describing the aid shipments as a vital lifeline at a time of widespread displacement and need.

According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the assistance reflects “the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the UAE’s consistent humanitarian commitment to victims of natural disasters worldwide.”

Relief workers from the UAE have been deployed to ensure the rapid distribution of supplies on the ground, prioritising food security, temporary shelter, and urgent medical support.

The UAE has played a prominent role in humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in recent years, with authorities in Kabul highlighting the importance of international support as recovery operations continue.