Pakistan decides not to extend PoR cards of Afghan refugees

Pakistan’s government has decided not to extend the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards of Afghan refugees, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday.

He stated that Afghans who are now being deported from Pakistan will be blacklisted from re-entry, Samaa TV reported.

Naqvi clarified that the blacklisting of deported Afghans is part of a broader national policy shift. He also revealed that Iran has deported 300,000 Afghans in the first ten days of July alone.

Currently, more than 1.3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan hold PoR cards issued jointly by the UNHCR and the Government of Pakistan, granting them temporary legal status.

The cards expired on June 30.