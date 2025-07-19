Latest News
Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations
Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and five European counterparts agreed on a set of goals on Friday to tighten asylum rules in the bloc, including allowing deportations to Afghanistan and Syria.
The meeting at Germany’s highest peak, the Zugspitze, follows Berlin’s decision in May to reject asylum seekers at the border, a policy it said was coordinated with neighbouring countries but drew significant criticism, Reuters reported.
It comes almost exactly a decade after former German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders to nearly a million refugees fleeing war and persecution, a landmark decision that reshaped European politics.
Dobrindt met counterparts from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark, as well as EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner.
The agreed asylum policy goals, which require approval from Brussels, include removing legislative obstacles to transferring rejected asylum seekers to secure centres outside the EU and enabling asylum procedures in third countries.
Germany’s new government has already placed curbs on migration including suspending family reunification and resettlement programmes, as it seeks to regain support from voters drawn to the far-right Alternative for Germany, which made historic gains in February’s federal election. On Friday Germany deported 81 Afghan men to Afghanistan.
“We are all concerned that the overburdening of our countries by illegal migration is also contributing massively to the polarization of society. We want to push back this polarization,” Dobrindt said.
Deportations to countries such as Afghanistan and Syria should be reinstated as standard practice, with citizens from countries failing to cooperate on deportations to face visa restrictions, a joint declaration said.
Trade, and development aid will also be used as leverage to boost returns and strengthen migration cooperation, the document said, pressing for increasing deployment of drones and more EU funding for border infrastructure and personnel.
The countries agreed to combat smugglers and work to dismantle human trafficking networks.
Asylum seekers who have already been granted protection in another EU country will be quickly rejected if they claim asylum elsewhere in the bloc.
“Once we seal the external border, there will be no need for internal border controls,” Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said.
Siemoniak said he discussed the border controls Germany introduced unilaterally at its border with Dobrindt, adding that Poland is ready to waive the controls at its border once Germany does the same.
Herat governor heads to Iran for official visit
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Governor of Herat province, travelled to Iran on Saturday, leading an official delegation.
According to Iran’s state news agency (IRIB), the visit began with a tour of the Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province.
Following this, Governor Islamjar visited the Afghan refugee camp in the town of Sefid Sang, located in Fariman district, to assess the living conditions of Afghan nationals residing there.
He is also expected to visit the Afghan Consulate in Mashhad as part of his three-day trip.
During his stay, Governor Islamjar is scheduled to sign several cooperation agreements and visit various industrial production units in the region.
The visit comes amid unprecedented surge in refugee returns from Iran.
UN refugee boss arrives in Afghanistan amid unprecedented returns
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi arrived in Kabul on Saturday amid a record surge in returns of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries.
Grandi was welcomed at Kabul International Airport by Sheikh Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani, Deputy Minister of Finance and Administration at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation. During the reception, Fani praised Grandi’s visit and stressed the need for international support to address the urgent needs of returnees.
“Resolving refugee issues is a shared responsibility,” Fani said, highlighting that returnees require not only emergency assistance but also sustainable access to shelter, education, and healthcare.
Grandi said his visit aims to assess the situation of returnees firsthand and to hold talks with officials of the Islamic Emirate and affected communities.
He noted that the mass return of refugees from neighboring countries is a major challenge, adding that despite global financial pressures, UNHCR remains committed to its humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.
He is expected to visit Herat province as part of his mission, where he will evaluate the conditions of returning families.
The visit comes as hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees have been forced to return from Iran in recent months, placing enormous strain on humanitarian services and local infrastructure across Afghanistan.
German chancellor rules out recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
A diplomatic recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) as government is out of the question, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.
For the first time since coming to power on May 6 this year, the German government led by Merz deported to Afghanistan a large group of migrants previously registered as dangerous criminals.
At a grand news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Merz dismissed suggestions that the German authorities were preparing to officially recognize the IEA.
“Diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime (IEA) is not even being discussed,” Merz said. “This would never happen.”
However, the German chancellor added that there were only so-called “technical contacts” with Qatar underway regarding the preparations for deportations.
Merz also said that negotiations regarding the recent deportation flight’s organization had been held for many weeks by several departments on behalf of his country’s government.
Germany, according to Merz, does not recognize the de facto government of Afghanistan but has never severed diplomatic ties with that country. He pointed out that since diplomatic relations are still in force between the countries, but not between their governments, it was possible to organize negotiations and the main focus so far would remain at the technical level.
IEA took over Afghanistan in August 2021, and is recognised as government only by Russia.
