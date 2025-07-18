Latest News
Ministry of Refugees announces over 1 billion AFN in UK aid for Afghan returnees
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Friday that Acting Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir met with Robert Dickson, the Chargé d’Affaires of the British Embassy for Afghanistan, along with several other British diplomats in Kabul.
Richard Lindsay, the UK’s newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting.
The statement added that British diplomats assured continued humanitarian assistance from London to the Afghan people and affirmed that the UK will maintain dialogue and engagement with the Islamic Emirate.
Dickson also spoke about international relations with the IEA, emphasizing that existing challenges should be resolved through dialogue.
Kabir welcomed the British diplomats and expressed appreciation for the UK’s humanitarian assistance to Afghans. He said the IEA is actively working to provide services for returnees and is currently offering essential support at border crossings.
He stressed that Afghan returnees urgently need assistance to resettle in their home regions and that humanitarian aid must not be politicized.
He further called on the British government to assist in the construction of housing settlements for returnees, stating that such efforts would help prevent further displacement.
Kabir added that IEA has addressed the international community’s concerns regarding Afghanistan and urged Western countries, including the UK, not to further delay in officially recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
Pakistan sacks two top Interior Ministry officials over Afghan visa scandal
The Pakistani government has dismissed two senior officials from the Ministry of Interior amid an expanding investigation into a high-profile Afghan e-visa scandal, local media reported.
Deputy Secretary of the Visa Section, Shireen Hina Asghar, has been removed from her post and reassigned, while Shafqat Ali Chachar has been appointed as her replacement. In a parallel move, Adnan Arshad Ulik, Joint Secretary of the Federal Investigation Agency FIA Section, was also dismissed. He has been replaced by Asim Ayub, Samaa TV reported.
According to the report, both officials are suspected of having links to fraudulent visa operations involving Afghan nationals.
So far, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the scandal. Additionally, a sub-inspector and a constable have been detained on bribery charges as part of the widening investigation.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that it dismantled a sophisticated visa fraud operation based in Islamabad, uncovering a network that enabled hundreds of Afghan nationals to secure forged Pakistani documents and foreign work permits.
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland
Germany deported dozens of Afghan nationals to their homeland on Friday, the second time it has done so since the Islamic Emirate returned to power and the first since a new government pledging a tougher line on migration took office in Berlin.
According to the Associated Press, Germany’s Interior Ministry said a flight took off Friday morning carrying 81 Afghans, all of them men who had previously come to judicial authorities’ attention. It said in a statement that the deportation was carried out with the help of Qatar, and said the government aims to deport more people to Afghanistan in the future.
More than 10 months ago, Germany’s previous government deported Afghan nationals to their homeland for the first time since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021. Then-Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to step up deportations of asylum-seekers.
New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made tougher migration policy a central plank of his campaign for Germany’s election in February.
Just after he took office in early May, the government stationed more police at the border and said some asylum-seekers trying to enter Europe’s biggest economy would be turned away. It also has suspended family reunions for many migrants.
Afghan Foreign Ministry said its consular department had issued documents for the 81 Afghans following talks with the German government.
The ministry said that it “expresses gratitude to the brotherly State of Qatar for its effective role & facilitation in this process, & assures that discussions will continue to ensure transparent & standard consular services for all Afghans residing in Germany.”
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan pledge to boost economic cooperation
The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan convened in Kabul on Thursday for a high-level trilateral meeting, where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation, expanding regional trade, and enhancing transit connectivity across Central and South Asia.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Friday, the meeting was held in advance of the signing of a feasibility agreement for the Trans-Afghan railway project—a strategic initiative aimed at linking Afghanistan with Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, described the railway project as a cornerstone for regional integration. He noted that the project will not only strengthen regional connectivity, but also serve the shared interests of our three nations. Muttaqi emphasized that mutual benefits come with mutual responsibilities, which, he noted, must be met through sincere, sustained, and cooperative engagement.
The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Uzbekistan expressed strong support for lasting peace and economic development in Afghanistan, as well as for the successful implementation of regional connectivity projects. Both highlighted Afghanistan’s pivotal role as a land bridge between Central and South Asia, and noted that the country’s current security and stability can unlock significant economic opportunities for the entire region.
The meeting concluded with all three sides agreeing to continue trilateral dialogue and deepen political consultations, underscoring a shared vision for regional prosperity and integration.
