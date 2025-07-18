Pakistan sacks two top Interior Ministry officials over Afghan visa scandal

The Pakistani government has dismissed two senior officials from the Ministry of Interior amid an expanding investigation into a high-profile Afghan e-visa scandal, local media reported.

Deputy Secretary of the Visa Section, Shireen Hina Asghar, has been removed from her post and reassigned, while Shafqat Ali Chachar has been appointed as her replacement. In a parallel move, Adnan Arshad Ulik, Joint Secretary of the Federal Investigation Agency FIA Section, was also dismissed. He has been replaced by Asim Ayub, Samaa TV reported.

According to the report, both officials are suspected of having links to fraudulent visa operations involving Afghan nationals.

So far, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the scandal. Additionally, a sub-inspector and a constable have been detained on bribery charges as part of the widening investigation.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced that it dismantled a sophisticated visa fraud operation based in Islamabad, uncovering a network that enabled hundreds of Afghan nationals to secure forged Pakistani documents and foreign work permits.