Pakistan says it respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the outgoing spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign ministry, on Thursday said Pakistan respected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan.

In her last media briefing, Baloch outrightly rejected social media reports about any attack by the Pakistani armed forces inside Wakhan district of Badakhshan province in Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan desired friendly relations with all the neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, and a dialogue was ongoing between Islamabad and Kabul.

“We will continue dialogue with the Afghan government on all aspects of bilateral relations, including the border situation,” Baloch said while responding a question about reports of attacks by the Afghan security forces from across the Durand Line.

“Pakistan believes in diplomacy and will continue to engage the Afghan government.”

Asked about the air attacks conducted by the Pakistani forces along Pakistan-Afghanistan border late last month, she said Pakistani troops carried out attacks in the border area only to thwart any terror threat.

“Any terrorists trying to enter the Pakistani territory will be responded. Our forces are fully prepared to defend the sovereignty of our territory,” she stated.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are rooted in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, has rejected the claim saying Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan's "security failure."