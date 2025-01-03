Azizi expresses concern, says Afghans invested billions in neighboring countries

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, has expressed concern over the investments made by Afghans in neighboring countries and the region, amounting to billions of dollars.

In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Azizi revealed that his ministry is actively working to facilitate the return of Afghan investments from neighboring countries and the region back to Afghanistan.

He explained that discussions have already been initiated with several Afghan investors on this issue.

“I cannot provide exact figures, but Iran has previously stated that Afghans have invested nearly $9 billion in the country,” he said.

However, he was optimistic, adding, “By the grace of God, we have enacted laws that are gradually enabling immigrants, the private sector, and our entrepreneurs to invest within Afghanistan.”

Azizi also highlighted the ministry's efforts to support industrialists, mentioning that programs for land allocation and electricity supply are advancing quickly.

He announced that 150,000 acres of land would be distributed for economic activities to boost domestic industry.

Furthermore, the Acting Minister revealed that Afghanistan has successfully convinced Uzbekistan to invest in the country’s electricity sector.

While banking issues faced by Afghan traders in neighboring countries and the region have been resolved, Azizi acknowledged that challenges remain at the international level.

Azizi also stressed that the Ministry of Industry is working tirelessly to expand new export markets for Afghan products, aiming to reduce traders’ reliance on specific markets, particularly Pakistan.