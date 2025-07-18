Regional
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
Two leading Pakistani television news channels withdrew reports on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump planned to visit the South Asian nation, with one of them issuing an apology.
The White House dismissed the reports. “A trip to Pakistan has not been scheduled at this time,” a White House official said, according to Reuters.
Geo and ARY news channels had said earlier on Thursday that Trump was expected to visit Pakistan in September. But both later withdrew their reports.
“Geo News apologises to its viewers for airing the news without a verification,” it said.
A senior management official at ARY told Reuters it backtracked after the foreign office said it had no knowledge of a visit.
George W. Bush was the last U.S. president to visit Pakistan in 2006.
U.S.-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.
Fifty people killed in a mall fire in Iraq, state news agency reports
Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing the province’s governor.
Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire, Reuters reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the videos.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.
“We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall,” INA quoted the governor as saying.
