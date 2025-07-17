Connect with us

Regional

Trump set to visit Pakistan in September, reports say

Published

4 hours ago

on

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, two local television news channels reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, the visit would be the first by a U.S. president since nearly two decades ago, when President George W. Bush visited Pakistan in 2006.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said he was not aware of Trump’s expected visit, Reuters reported.

The two TV news channels said that Trump would also visit India after arriving in Islamabad in September.

U.S.-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

Regional

Fifty people killed in a mall fire in Iraq, state news agency reports

Published

8 hours ago

on

July 17, 2025

By

Fifty people were killed in a massive fire in a hypermarket in al-Kut city in eastern Iraq, the state news agency (INA) reported on Thursday, citing the province’s governor.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire, Reuters reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the governor said initial results from an investigation would be announced within 48 hours, INA reported.

“We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall,” INA quoted the governor as saying.

Regional

Israel launches airstrikes on Syria as sectarian violence escalates in Suwayda

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 16, 2025

By

Regional

Russia, China discuss Ukraine war and ties with the United States

Both sides also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and the Iranian nuclear issue, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 14, 2025

By

Russia and China’s foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the United States and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, China and Russia’s foreign ministries said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) foreign ministers in China, Reuters reported.

“The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasized,” the ministry said.

The close contact between the two countries was to “promote the development and revitalisation of each other, and jointly respond to the challenges brought about by a turbulent and changing world,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula and the Iranian nuclear issue, China’s Foreign Ministry said.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has sometimes described China as an “ally”, read the report.

The U.S. casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat.

