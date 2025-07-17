Trump set to visit Pakistan in September, reports say

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Syrian military positions on Tuesday, targeting key sites in central Damascus and the restive southern province of Suwayda, amid growing regional tensions and a surge in sectarian violence involving the country’s Druze minority.

According to Syrian state media, Israeli fighter jets struck near the Ministry of Defense compound in Damascus, as well as the vicinity of the presidential palace. Local sources reported explosions in the capital, with plumes of smoke rising from the targeted areas. At least two civilians were reportedly wounded.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes hit military convoys and tanks belonging to the Syrian army in Suwayda province, where fighting between pro-government forces and local Druze militias resumed following the collapse of a recent ceasefire. Syrian opposition outlets said at least seven government soldiers were killed and more than a dozen injured in the strikes.

The Israeli government has not officially confirmed the strikes, in line with its policy of ambiguity regarding operations in Syria. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a warning earlier this week, stating that Damascus would face “painful consequences” if it continued military deployments in Druze-populated areas.

“These strikes are a clear message to the Assad regime,” Gallant was quoted as saying. “We will not tolerate threats to our borders or to the safety of the Druze population, which has strong historical and familial ties to Israel.”

The Israeli strikes come amid escalating unrest in Suwayda, a predominantly Druze province in southern Syria, where clashes between government forces and local armed groups have intensified in recent weeks. The latest round of fighting reportedly erupted after security forces attempted to reassert control over areas that have seen rising anti-regime sentiment.

A fragile truce brokered earlier this month quickly unraveled, and more than 300 people have reportedly been killed since the beginning of July, according to human rights monitors.

The situation has drawn increasing concern in Israel, home to a significant Druze minority. In recent days, dozens of Israeli Druze reportedly crossed the Golan Heights buffer zone into Syria to support their kin. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later facilitated their return and bolstered border patrols to prevent further crossings.

Tuesday’s strikes mark one of the most direct Israeli attacks on Syrian government infrastructure in recent years, signaling a possible shift in Israel’s approach to the Syrian conflict. While Israel has long targeted Iranian and Hezbollah positions inside Syria, direct strikes near central government buildings in Damascus are rare and highly symbolic.

The Israeli military has framed its intervention as a protective measure for Druze communities but analysts warn that the strikes could further inflame an already volatile conflict and strain regional diplomacy.