Pakistan’s PM lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation.
The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to improve China’s road, rail and sea routes with the rest of the world, Reuters reported.
Islamabad and Beijing are considered longtime close allies, and Sharif is also expected to discuss security issues while on his visit.
On his two-day maiden visit to Beijing since taking office in April, Sharif will also seek some debt relief from China, in particular the rolling over of bilateral debt, an aide travelling with the prime minister told Reuters.
Chinese loans – around $23 billion – make up the largest chunk of Pakistan’s $27 billion of bilateral debt.
Sharif will be one of the first leaders to meet Xi since he secured a third term in power.
Pakistan had been struggling with a balance of payments crisis even before devastating floods hit the country over the summer, causing it an estimated $30 billion or more in losses.
“My discussions with the Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things,” Sharif said in a statement adding that he will be meeting Xi and other Chinese executives while there.
Sharif’s government alleges that the CPEC project was slowed down during the tenure of ousted former premier Imran Khan, a charge the latter denies.
Sharif’s delegation among others includes the finance and energy ministers.
Pakistan has indicated previously that it will seek bilateral debt relief to lessen its balance of payment problems, but it hasn’t made any official announcement on whether it will formally ask Beijing for such help.
Pakistan’s central bank reserves have fallen to as low as $7.4 billion, barely enough for one and a half months of imports.
IEA establishes female police unit
The Ministry of Interior announced Tuesday that it has formed a 100-member female police unit that will work within the framework of the security and public order department of the ministry.
Officials have said one of the key objectives of this unit is to manage demonstrations and protests.
These policewomen have completed a training course at the Kabul Police Training Center and some said “they will put what they have learned into practice.”
According to the women, they learned new skills during training, including self-defense skills.
The women also said they want former police women to return to their old jobs.
“My request to those who were policewomen and have now gone is that everyone should return, serve their people and country and there is no threat or pressure towards them,” said Zahra, a policewoman.
“We learned many skills and we can defend ourselves and we can use our training while doing our duty,” said Khadija, another policewoman.
A number of military experts have said there is a serious need for policewomen to be included in security institutions, especially within the interior ministry.
Some experts have also said that strides have been made in the past year to establish all three security institutions and that going forward this will lead to stable security in the country.
ICC calls for probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan to resume
The International Criminal Court (ICC) judges announced Monday that the investigation by the Office of the Prosecutor into crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan can resume.
In a declaration published on the ICC’s website, the judges called for the investigation to resume, after a two year pause.
Human Rights Watch meanwhile stated late Monday night that the ICC should address crimes committed by all sides when it continues its investigation into the situation in Afghanistan.
This comes after the Prosecutor Karim Khan said last year that priority would be given to alleged crimes committed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and Daesh after he “deprioritized” alleged crimes committed by the former Afghan security forces and the US forces.
“The ICC offers a rare opportunity to advance justice in a country where accountability is completely absent,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“This investigation needs to address serious crimes by all sides to the conflict, including US forces, to bring justice even when the most powerful nations are involved.”
IEA commits to solving problems in transportation sector: Hanafi
The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Hanafi has met with a number of transportation companies’ officials in Kabul in a bid to resolve issues plaguing the sector.
Hanafi said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate is committed to resolving the problems of the transportation sector.
Hanafi added that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate pays serious attention to solving people’s problems and provides comprehensive support to investors.
Meanwhile, based on the statements of Transport Union Companies, billions of afghanis have been invested in the transport sector and about two million people work in the sector in Afghanistan.
“Our hope is that the government should cooperate with us so that the private sector can provide better services to the people of Afghanistan,” said Habib Rahman, a member of the Transport Union Companies.
This union also adds that they are committed to provide better transportation services.
“It is good news now that the Deputy Prime Minster of the Islamic Emirate is involved to help resolve the transportation sector’s problems,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, the deputy of Transport Union Companies.
Experts have said that the legislative bodies of the Islamic Emirate should formulate all laws, regulations and policies in consultation with the transportation sector so that the country’s transportation system become equal to global standards.
