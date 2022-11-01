Muttaqi calls for foreign cooperation and positive engagement

(Last Updated On: November 1, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community to engage positively with Afghanistan, saying a weak nation is not in the interests of the world.

While unveiling the new uniform of the General Directorate of Intelligence on Tuesday, Muttaqi said the world’s stance against Afghanistan has failed and now it is time for the world to interact with Afghanistan.

“Now that there is order and administration and people are happy; this should be welcomed and the world must have positive engagement with the new government of Afghanistan,” said Muttaqi.

“Weakening Afghanistan is not in the interests of the world,” he said.

On the other hand, in response to Afghans abroad forming coalitions and movements outside of Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that they should not be enslaved for a small amount of money and instead these Afghans should return home.

“We call on those who live abroad [former politicians] to return to their homeland and live with dignity,” he added.