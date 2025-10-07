Latest News
Pakistan’s special envoy meets with Muttaqi on sidelines of Moscow meeting
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said on Tuesday that he had a constructive and in-depth meeting with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meeting.
He said in a post on X: “The 90-minute engagement focused on advancing bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, trade, transit, and regional security.
“Both sides reaffirmed the importance of enhancing regional connectivity and agreed to explore practical measures to facilitate trade and transit, particularly through streamlined customs procedures and improved infrastructure links. Emphasis was placed on unlocking the potential of
regional trade corridors to benefit the broader region’s economic stability and development,” he stated.
“The delegations also exchanged views on the current security situation, particularly the presence of terrorist groups, and its implications for cross-border commerce and regional cooperation.
“The two sides underscored the need for sustained dialogue and collaboration to address shared security concerns, ensure the safety of transport routes, and combat illicit activities,” he added.
Afghanistan free and sovereign, will not accept foreign military presence: Muttaqi
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday at the seventh Moscow Format meeting that Afghanistan is a free and independent country and has never accepted any kind of foreign military presence throughout its history.
Speaking at the meeting, Muttaqi stated: “Afghanistan is a free and independent country, and throughout history, it has never accepted the presence of foreign military forces, and this remains our decision and policy. We seek economic, political, and diplomatic relations with all countries in the region and the world.”
Muttaqi added that a foreign military presence is not acceptable to the people of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate, or the region.
He also expressed appreciation for what he called Russia’s “bold” move in recognizing the Islamic Emirate government and accepting Afghanistan as an official member of the Moscow Format.
He expressed hope that all countries would recognize the Islamic Emirate.
At the meeting, he described all countries’ views on Afghanistan as “very positive” and said there was consensus on how to cooperate with Afghanistan.
The Foreign Minister added that over the past four years, IEA has proven that Afghanistan is united and has a “successful” government, and that during these four years, no unfortunate incident has occurred that would pose a threat to countries in the region or beyond.
Muttaqi emphasized that currently no narcotics are being cultivated in Afghanistan and that there are no irresponsible groups in the country, including Daesh.
He said: “We want to work together with regional countries so that, just as narcotics cultivation has stopped in Afghanistan, it will also stop in other countries, and that we cooperate jointly against Daesh and other threats.”
Qatar pledges to deepen cultural cooperation with Afghanistan
Qatar has pledged to strengthen its cultural ties with Afghanistan, reaffirming Doha’s support for ongoing engagement with the Islamic Emirate government despite limited international recognition.
Mirdaf Al-Qashouti, Qatar’s Chargé d’Affaires to Afghanistan, met Tuesday with Shir Ahmad Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Minister of Information and Culture, where he emphasized the importance of expanding cultural cooperation between the two nations.
According to the Ministry of Information and Culture in Kabul, Al-Qashouti praised the long-standing historical and religious ties between Qatar and Afghanistan and assured increased collaboration in cultural and educational programs.
Haqqani described relations with Qatar as significant, highlighting ongoing efforts to implement memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. He also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s humanitarian support, particularly its assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in Kunar province.
Qatar remains one of the few countries maintaining an active diplomatic presence in Kabul since the IEA’s return to power in 2021. Doha has also served as a key intermediary between the Islamic Emirate and the international community on humanitarian and political issues.
Afghanistan rules out foreign bases as Moscow Format talks begin, echoing Lavrov’s warnings
Kabulov added that Russia itself has no plans to deploy bases in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has pledged that no foreign military bases will be allowed on Afghan soil, including the strategic Bagram Air Base, officials said Tuesday, during the opening of the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan.
Speaking at the meeting, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov confirmed that Muttaqi “firmly stated that Afghanistan and its government will not permit the establishment of foreign military bases on their territory.”
Kabulov added that Russia itself has no plans to deploy bases in Afghanistan. “This is absolutely ruled out. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he categorically opposes the deployment of military bases in Afghanistan and neighboring states,” he noted.
The statement comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States. Last month, US President Donald Trump reportedly threatened Afghan authorities with unspecified consequences if they refused to hand over control of the Bagram base — a long-standing hub of US military operations in the country.
The commitment from Kabul aligns closely with remarks made by Lavrov during the opening of the Moscow Format session, where he warned that the military presence of non-regional powers could destabilize Afghanistan and the wider region. Lavrov emphasized that Afghanistan should be integrated into regional political and economic processes without the interference of foreign military forces.
The Moscow Format, which includes Russia, China, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Central Asian states, convenes annually to discuss regional security, counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and Afghanistan’s political reconciliation. Tuesday’s session marked the first formal participation of Afghanistan under the Taliban-led administration, highlighting growing regional engagement with Kabul.
Observers say the firm stance against foreign bases underscores Afghanistan’s effort to assert sovereignty while signaling alignment with Russia and other regional powers seeking to limit US influence in Central and South Asia.
