World Bank notes modest regional recovery, cites opportunities for Afghanistan’s economy
However, limited international recognition, reduced foreign aid, and continued restrictions on women’s participation in public life continue to constrain broader growth.
The World Bank’s latest Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan (MENAAP) Economic Update projects modest growth across the region, with Afghanistan expected to benefit from greater regional trade integration and agricultural recovery, though significant challenges remain.
The report forecasts regional growth at 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3.3 percent in 2026, driven largely by easing oil production cuts in Gulf countries and stronger private investment in non-oil sectors. For Afghanistan, the Bank noted tentative signs of economic stabilization under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), supported by improved revenue collection, a stable exchange rate, and modest export gains.
The report — Jobs and Women: Untapped Talent, Unrealized Growth — warns that the region’s economies cannot reach their full potential without fully integrating women into the workforce.
The MENAAP region continues to record the world’s lowest female labor participation rate, with only one in five women employed despite substantial progress in education.
“I urge bold action—not partial measures,” said Ousmane Dione, the World Bank’s Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan region. “To unlock the full potential of women in the region, we must tackle every barrier to their inclusion with comprehensive measures.”
For Afghanistan, the report emphasizes that empowering women and expanding private sector opportunities – especially in agriculture, trade, and small-scale enterprises – could significantly improve household incomes and long-term resilience.
“Removing barriers that prevent women from accessing jobs could boost GDP per capita by as much as 20 to 30 percent in some economies,” added Roberta Gatti, the region’s chief economist.
While regional outlooks have improved, the World Bank cautioned that ongoing conflicts, displacement, and global trade volatility continue to pose serious risks to recovery – particularly for fragile and aid-dependent economies like Afghanistan.
IEA launches construction of 50 new homes for earthquake victims in Kunar
The Information and Culture Department of Kunar Province has announced the launch of a new housing project by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), aimed at supporting families affected by recent earthquakes.The initiative will see the construction of 50 new homes at an estimated cost of 35.9 million afghanis (AFN).
Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Governor of Kunar emphasized the significance of the project. “Initial emergency aid was delivered swiftly to those affected, and now we are beginning the next crucial phase—providing permanent shelter for the victims,” he stated.
This latest effort follows the earlier commencement of an 80-home residential settlement in the province, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to rebuild and rehabilitate earthquake-hit regions across Afghanistan.
The initiative underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to restoring the lives and livelihoods of communities impacted by natural disasters, and ensuring sustainable recovery for affected families.
India edges closer to engaging with IEA as Muttaqi’s New Delhi visit nears
India appears to be moving closer toward formal engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), joining regional powers in opposing U.S. plans to re-establish a military presence at Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base.
In a joint statement issued after the latest Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, India joined Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, and several Central Asian states in declaring that “any attempt to deploy military infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighboring states is unacceptable.”
The statement, widely seen as a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to reclaim the Bagram facility, emphasized regional unity in preserving Afghanistan’s sovereignty and stability.
The development comes days before IEA Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s expected visit to New Delhi — the first by a senior Afghan official since the Islamic Emirate took power in August 2021. The United Nations Security Council has granted Muttaqi a temporary travel exemption to allow the visit from October 9 to 16.
Diplomatic observers say the timing of India’s stance signals a pragmatic shift in New Delhi’s policy toward Kabul, one that acknowledges the IEA’s authority while maintaining a cautious approach short of formal recognition.
At the Moscow meeting, participants reiterated support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, called for enhanced counterterrorism coordination, and stressed the need for Afghanistan’s integration into regional trade and infrastructure networks.
The statement also reaffirmed the importance of continued humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and cautioned against the “politicization” of aid.
Muttaqi’s upcoming visit is expected to focus on trade, regional security, and connectivity — including discussions on India’s investment in the Chabahar port and its access route to Afghanistan.
Analysts say it may mark a turning point in India’s engagement with Kabul, as regional powers increasingly accept the Islamic Emirate’s role in Afghanistan’s future.
Pakistan’s special envoy meets with Muttaqi on sidelines of Moscow meeting
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq said on Tuesday that he had a constructive and in-depth meeting with the Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on the sidelines of the Moscow Format meeting.
He said in a post on X: “The 90-minute engagement focused on advancing bilateral cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, trade, transit, and regional security.
“Both sides reaffirmed the importance of enhancing regional connectivity and agreed to explore practical measures to facilitate trade and transit, particularly through streamlined customs procedures and improved infrastructure links. Emphasis was placed on unlocking the potential of
regional trade corridors to benefit the broader region’s economic stability and development,” he stated.
“The delegations also exchanged views on the current security situation, particularly the presence of terrorist groups, and its implications for cross-border commerce and regional cooperation.
“The two sides underscored the need for sustained dialogue and collaboration to address shared security concerns, ensure the safety of transport routes, and combat illicit activities,” he added.
