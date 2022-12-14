Latest News
Panjshir records increase in tourists this year: Officials
The mountainous northern province of Panjshir, with its spectacular landscape, has recorded a significant increase in domestic tourists this year, officials said.
The Department of Information and Culture of Panjshir, said in a report that through summer this year, nearly 90,000 domestic tourists and twenty-three foreign nationals have visited this province.
The provincial head of information and culture of Panjshir Mawlana Nasrullah Malekzada, said that Panjshir, having recreational sites, natural attractions, good weather, rivers, security, and friendly residents, is a key reason for visitors attracted to the province.
He said that the Directorate of Culture and Tourism of the Department of Information and Culture is working hard to promote tourism to this area.
Record number of journalists currently jailed worldwide
A record total of 533 journalists are currently detained worldwide, according to the annual round-up of violence and abuses against journalists published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
The number of those killed has also increased this year – to 57– while 65 journalists are being held hostage and 49 are missing.
Last year’s record has been broken again. The total of 533 journalists being held in connection with their work on 1 December was 13.4% higher than last year’s figure. RSF has also never previously seen so many women journalists in detention.
A total of 78 are currently held, a record-breaking rise of nearly 30% compared to 2021. Women now account for nearly 15% of detained journalists, compared to fewer than 7% five years ago, RSF said.
China, where censorship and surveillance have reached extreme levels, continues to be the world’s biggest jailer of journalists, with a total of 110 currently being held.
Also a sign of major repression, the Islamic Republic of Iran, with 47 detainees, became the world’s third biggest jailer of journalists just one month after the onset of massive protests. Among the first journalists detained were two women, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who had helped draw attention to the death of the young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. They now face the death penalty.
The number of journalists killed has also risen. A total of 57 paid with their lives for their commitment to report the news in 2022 – an 18.8% increase compared to 2021, after a two-year period of relative calm and historically low figures, RSF reported.
The war that broke out in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 is one of the reasons for this rise. Eight journalists were killed in the first six months of the war. Among them were Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who was deliberately shot by Russian soldiers on 13 March, and Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, a French video reporter for the TV news channel BFMTV, who was killed by shrapnel from an exploding shell while covering the evacuation of civilians.
The 2022 round-up also reports that at least 65 journalists and media workers are currently being held hostage. They include Olivier Dubois, a French reporter who has been held for more than 20 months by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an armed group in Mali affiliated with al-Qaeda, and Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted nearly 10 years ago in Syria. Furthermore, two more journalists were reported missing in 2022, bringing the total number of journalists currently missing to 49.
UN chief strongly condemns attack on Kabul hotel
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on a hotel in Kabul and called for the perpetrators to be held to account.
A hotel popular among Chinese nationals in Kabul was attacked by gunmen on Monday afternoon. Three attackers were killed and several Chinese civilians were injured. An affiliate of ISIS-K (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the attack.
Guterres “expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, in a statement.
The secretary-general called for the perpetrators to be held to account, and reiterated that “attacks against civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” the statement added.
This comes after China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible,” following the attack.
On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the attack “egregious in nature” and said China was “deeply shocked.”
Beijing demanded a “thorough investigation” and urged the Taliban government “to take resolute and strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Afghanistan,” Wang said.
Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice strengthens the Islamic system: IEA supreme leader
Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in a meeting with the provincial heads of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV) that the implementation of virtue and vice will strengthen the Islamic system in the country, which is the religious responsibility of every Muslim.
The IEA’s supreme leader expressed his satisfaction with the functions of the morality ministry in all parts of the country and said that they should be patient in carrying out their duties.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate has also assured the virtue and vice ministry that he would provide them with all necessary facilities.
“The leader of Islamic Emirate instructed the provincial heads of MPVPV to exercise patience and perseverance in carrying out their affairs,” said Akef Mohajer, a spokesman for the MPVPV.
“The leader of the Islamic Emirate addressed the provincial heads and said that Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice is one of the important goals of the Islamic Emirate, which strengthens the system,” he added.
According to him, the Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani was also present in the meeting.
Religious scholars meanwhile consider the implementation of virtue and vice to be the responsibility of every Islamic government, and its implementation in the society will lead to the rule of fairness and justice.
“Enjoining virtue and forbidding vice is a divine command and every Islamic system is obliged to implement it,” said Dawood Abidi, a religious scholar.
The virtue and vice ministry is one of the important departments of the Islamic Emirate, which plays a major role in Islamic education and encouraging people to do good deeds.
The ministry has an independent directorate in all the provinces of the country and its virtue promoters are also active in all the districts of the country.
