Health
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Afghanistan
Public Health Ministry officials have confirmed that a polio vaccine campaign across 16 provinces was launched on Monday.
Sharaft Zaman Amarkhil, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health, says that the campaign got underway on Monday in a number of provinces including Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, Zabul, Farah, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan and some other provinces.
Amarkhil said the campaign will last for three days and an estimated 6.2 million children under the age of five will receive the anti-polio vaccine.
Zaman called on parents, religious scholars and ethnic elders to cooperate with the ministry's vaccinators in implementing the anti-polio vaccination campaign for children under five years old in the mentioned provinces.
The World Health Organization meanwhile published its latest Polio Bulletin on Monday and confirmed Afghanistan has recorded 23 cases of Wild Polio Virus so far this year.
Pakistan meanwhile reported two new cases this week - one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the other in Balochistan province.
Pakistan has recorded a total of 41 cases of polio so far this year, bringing the total between the two countries to 64, against last year’s total of 12 (Afghanistan 6 and Pakistan 6).
World Polio Day
Marking World Polio Day last week, UNICEF pointed out that the current data issues a stark warning that the life-threatening disease continues to thrive in areas where conflict, natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and other destabilizing factors make it difficult to deliver critical healthcare.
“In conflict, children face more than bombs and bullets; they are at risk of deadly diseases that should no longer exist,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
“In many countries, we are witnessing the collapse of healthcare systems, destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure, and the displacement of families, triggering a resurgence of diseases like polio. Children are being left paralyzed, unable to walk, play, or attend school."
A global decline in childhood immunization has also led to an increase in polio outbreaks, including in countries that had been polio-free for decades.
Nowhere is this more evident than in conflict-affected areas, with 15 out of 21 such countries – including Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen – currently battling polio.
In recent months, UNICEF and partners have intensified emergency responses to surges in polio outbreaks.
In Gaza, for example, UNICEF, in partnership with WHO, reached nearly 600,000 children under 10 years during the first round of a polio vaccination campaign in mid-September. The second and final round has been successfully implemented in south and central Gaza, but renewed mass displacement and bombings have delayed the process in the north.
The campaign follows the return of polio to Gaza for the first time in 25 years.
Health
AIJU seals deal with private hospital for Afghan media workers
The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Kabul on Tuesday, between Hojatullah Mujadadi, the head of the union, and the director of the private hospital Abdullah Yousafzai.
The Afghanistan Independent Journalists Union (AIJU) says it has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private hospital in Kabul to provide discounted health services to journalists.
The MoU was signed during a ceremony in Kabul on Tuesday, between Hojatullah Mujadadi, the head of the union, and the director of the private hospital Abdullah Yousafzai.
Mujadadi welcomed the move and said this was part of the union’s efforts to ensure media workers are provided with adequate health services.
According to the AIJU, media workers and their immediate families, which include their parents, siblings, spouse and children, will be entitled to substantial discounts for medical treatment at the hospital.
The AIJU said charges would be discounted by between 50% and 70% for media workers.
Health
Kabul surgeons successfully remove cardiac tumor
Hospital officials said a team of cardiologists and thoracic surgeons removed the tumor from the right atrium of the patient’s heart
Surgeons at Kabul’s Shahid Sardar Mohammad Daoud Khan hospital have successfully carried out complex heart surgery on a patient to remove a cardiac myxoma tumor.
Hospital officials said a team of cardiologists and thoracic surgeons removed the tumor from the right atrium of the patient’s heart.
The hospital said the patient’s condition is stable and that the person is recovering.
A cardiac myxoma is the most common primary heart tumor in adults.
It usually forms in the left atrium but can occur in the right atrium.
Myxomas aren't cancerous, but they can still be life-threatening if they interfere with a person’s heart function.
Health
Smartphone addiction and nomophobia widespread among Afghans, study says
The findings show that men experience moderate to severe nomophobia (93%) slightly more than women (88%), challenging previous studies that suggested differing vulnerabilities based on gender.
The level of smartphone addiction is widespread among Afghans who exhibit symptoms of nomophobia, the fear and anxiety of being without a mobile phone, the UK-based University of Surrey said in a study report released on Thursday.
The study, conducted by a team of international researchers, surveyed 754 undergraduate medical students, predominantly aged between 18 and 29 at the Kabul University of Medical Sciences.
The findings show that men experience moderate to severe nomophobia (93%) slightly more than women (88%), challenging previous studies that suggested differing vulnerabilities based on gender.
According to the report, 54% of the participants reported moderate nomophobia, while 35% exhibited severe symptoms.
"The overwhelming prevalence of nomophobia among Afghan students is not just a personal issue for the individuals; it is a reflection of the socio-political crisis in Afghanistan,” said Suleman Lazarus, lead author of the study and cybercrime expert at the University of Surrey. "In a nation where communication and connection are increasingly restricted, the smartphone becomes a lifeline, leading to heightened dependence and anxiety when separated from it."
The study also highlights the impact of marital status on nomophobia levels, with married individuals showing higher mean scores compared to their single counterparts. This unexpected finding suggests that the dynamics of personal relationships and societal expectations in Afghanistan play a significant role in shaping individuals' experiences of anxiety related to smartphone use, according to the report.
The research presents a unique lens through which to view the intersection of technology, mental health, and socio-political context in Afghanistan. With a mere 18.4% of the population actually having access to the internet, combined with a stark gender divide in access to technology itself, understanding nomophobia in this landscape is crucial for addressing mental health and societal well-being, it said.
“This study is a crucial step toward understanding the mental health implications of our technology-dependent society, particularly in regions where access to education and basic rights is severely restricted. The data we have gathered paints a vivid picture of the psychological landscape of Afghanistan today,” Lazarus said.
