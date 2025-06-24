Regional
Qatar summons Iranian ambassador over airspace violation, condemns Al-Udeid attack
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar summoned on Tuesday Ali Salehabadi, ambassador of Iran to Qatar, to formally protest what it described as a serious breach of its sovereignty.
During the meeting, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned Monday’s attack on Al-Udeid Air Base carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The Qatari government labeled the act as a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s airspace and territorial sovereignty, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.
The Ministry reaffirmed that Qatar reserves the right to respond to the incident in line with international law.
Al Muraikhi expressed Qatar’s disappointment, emphasizing that such actions run counter to the principle of good neighborliness and the historically close ties between the two nations.
He emphasized the urgent need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and outstanding issues, avoid escalation, and halt military operations in an effort to promote regional and international stability.
Regional
Qatar Prime Minister addresses regional tensions, condemns Iranian attack on US base near Doha
Discussing the recent developments in the Middle East, Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy and mediation efforts in the region.
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, delivered a live press conference in Doha this afternoon, Tuesday June 24, and said Iran’s attack on the US base near Doha was unacceptable.
Discussing the recent developments in the Middle East, Al Thani reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy and mediation efforts in the region.
“The attack on the state of Qatar is an unacceptable act, especially as Qatar has been making great diplomatic efforts in order to de-escalate the situation,” said Sheikh Mohammed, adding Doha was “taken by surprise” by the move from what it considers a “neighbourly” country.
He praised the Qatari armed forces for “fending off the attack”, saying they shot down all the Iranian-deployed missiles except one.
The conference comes in the wake of heightened tensions following Iran’s missile strikes on the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.
Qatar confirmed that while the majority of the missiles were intercepted, one missile impacted the base without causing casualties. The Qatari government condemned the attack and called for all parties to return to the negotiating table to prevent further escalation.
In his address, Al Thani emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure regional stability and security.
He also reiterated Qatar’s readiness to facilitate discussions aimed at de-escalating the current tensions.
Regional
Iran denies ceasefire agreement with Israel, says final decision still pending
Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s military response was conditional on Israel halting its operations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Tuesday morning that no ceasefire agreement has been reached with Israel, despite claims from U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting otherwise.
“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is no agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The comment came in response to President Trump’s earlier announcement that Iran and Israel had agreed to a “complete and total” ceasefire, following days of escalating conflict. Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s military response was conditional on Israel halting its operations.
“Provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards,” he said, adding that the “final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”
Araghchi confirmed that Iran’s retaliatory military strikes continued up until the deadline. “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood,” he said.
In a significant escalation on Monday, Iran launched a missile attack on the U.S. military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This came a day after American airstrikes targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities inside Iran—part of a broader U.S.-backed Israeli offensive that began on June 13.
Tehran maintains that its military actions are in self-defense following what it calls unprovoked acts of aggression by Israel and its allies. The international community continues to call for de-escalation as fears of a broader regional war mount.
Regional
Israel and Iran agree on ceasefire to end 12-day war, Trump says
Neither Iran’s U.N. mission nor the Israeli embassy in Washington responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region, Reuters reported.
But there was no confirmation from Israel and the Israeli military said two volleys of missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel in the early hours of Tuesday.
Witnesses later heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central Israel. Israel media said a building had been struck and three people were killed in the missile strike on Beersheba.
Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.
“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.
While an Iranian official earlier confirmed that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, the country’s foreign minister said there would be no cessation of hostilities unless Israel stopped its attacks.
Abbas Araqchi said early on Tuesday that if Israel stopped its “illegal aggression” against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, Iran had no intention of continuing its response afterwards, read the report.
There have been no reported Israeli attacks on Iran since that time.
“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” Araqchi added in a post on X.
A senior White House official said Trump had brokered the deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel had agreed so long as Iran did not launch further attacks.
Trump appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.
Iran denies ever having a nuclear weapons program but Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that if it wanted to, world leaders “wouldn’t be able to stop us”.
Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff were in direct and indirect contact with the Iranians, a White House official said.
Neither Iran’s U.N. mission nor the Israeli embassy in Washington responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters.
Hours earlier, three Israeli officials had signaled Israel was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the United States.
Netanyahu had told government ministers whose discussions ended early on Tuesday not to speak publicly, Israel’s Channel 12 television reported.
Markets reacted favorably to the news.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% late on Monday, suggesting traders expect the U.S. stock market to open with gains on Tuesday.
U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trading hours on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week after Trump said a ceasefire had been agreed, relieving worries of supply disruption in the region.
There did not appear to be calm yet in the region.
The Israeli military issued two evacuation warnings in less than two hours to residents of areas in the Iranian capital Tehran, one late on Monday and one early on Tuesday.
Israeli Army radio reported early on Tuesday that alarms were activated in the southern Golan Heights area due to fears of hostile aircraft intrusion.
Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran’s attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for the early notice of the strikes.
He said Iran fired 14 missiles at the U.S. air base, calling it “a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered.”
Iran’s handling of the attack recalled earlier clashes with the United States and Israel, with Tehran seeking a balance between saving face with a military response but without provoking a cycle of escalation it can’t afford.
Tehran appears to have achieved that goal.
Iran’s attack came after U.S. bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground nuclear facilities at the weekend, joining Israel’s air war.
Much of Tehran’s population of 10 million has fled after days of bombing, Reuters reported.
The Trump administration maintains that its aim was solely to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, not to open a wider war.
“Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon,” Vice President JD Vance said in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.”
“Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it,” Vance said.
Trump has cited intelligence reports that Iran was close to building a nuclear weaopon, without elaborating. However, U.S. intelligence agencies said earlier this year they assessed that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and a source with access to U.S. intelligence reports told Reuters last week that that assessment hadn’t changed.
But in a social media post on Sunday, Trump spoke of toppling the hardline clerical rulers who have been Washington’s principal foes in the Middle East since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Israel, however, had made clear that its strikes on Evin prison – a notorious jail for housing political prisoners – and other targets in Tehran were intended to hit the Iranian ruling apparatus broadly, and its ability to sustain power.
Qatar summons Iranian ambassador over airspace violation, condemns Al-Udeid attack
US offers $5 million reward for information on Afghan-American detained by Islamic Emirate
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Qatar Prime Minister addresses regional tensions, condemns Iranian attack on US base near Doha
Washington signals policy shift on Afghanistan during UN Security Council session
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Kyrgyzstan’s oil exports to Afghanistan surge 100-fold
Government allocates 80,000 acres of land for industrial parks across Afghanistan
Recent Ukraine attacks prove Russia not interested in peace, Denmark says
Tahawol: Iran-Israel conflict discussed
Saar: Iran’s warning of retaliation against US discussed
Saar: US strikes against Iran discussed
Tahawol: World reaction to US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on new phase of Israel-Iran war
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan sees fivefold increase in overflights amid Iran-Israel conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan to issue one-year visas for Afghan drivers
-
Regional2 days ago
Saudi Arabia calls for end to Israel-Iran War as world leaders react to Trump’s bombing of Iran
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Draw between Deyar-e-Sanayee and Omid, Etihad beat Zaitoon 7–2
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
China warns of more floods as extreme storms hit world’s No.2 economy
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel-Iran air war enters second week as Europe pushes diplomacy
-
Latest News3 days ago
UK appoints Richard Lindsay as special envoy for Afghanistan