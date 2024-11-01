Sport
Rashid Khan retained by Gujrat Titans ahead of IPL 2025 auction
"No T20 team would be complete without a world-class spinner, and we are fortunate to have one of the very best in Rashid Khan," Gujrat Titans said in a news release.
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan has been retained by the Indian Premier League side Gujrat Titans ahead of the auction.
Khan has been retained for 180 million Indian rupees (approx. $2.14 million).
“No T20 team would be complete without a world-class spinner, and we are fortunate to have one of the very best in Rashid Khan,” Gujrat Titans said in a news release.
“Rashid started weaving his magic right from the outset in our first season, where he returned with 19 wickets. He upped the ante in 2023 with 27 wickets, which includes a spectacular hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rashid also became the first player to cross 50 wickets for our franchise during the 2024 season,” according to the news release.
“Also not to forget, he underlines his value as an all-rounder with remarkable contributions as a batter - let it be those last ball finishes against SRH in 2022 or PBKS in 2024, or the unforgettable night in 2023 at Wankhede where he smashed his highest T20 score,” it added.
Rashid Khan was picked by Gujrat Titans before the auction in 2022, when the franchise had just entered the IPL. He got 150 million Indian rupees ($1.78 million) then.
Other players retained by Gujrat Titans are Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.
IPL auction will take place in November or December.
Deputy PM congratulates Afghanistan A for their thrilling win in T20 cup championships
Messages of congratulations poured in overnight from fans around the world and from the cricketing fraternity.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Abdul Kabir sent a message of congratulations to the Afghanistan A cricket team on Monday after Afghan Abdalyan lifted the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 trophy in Oman on Sunday night.
In his congratulatory message, Kabir called the final a “thrilling” match and said it was a “triumph”.
“Congratulations to all citizens and cricket players on this remarkable achievement.
“Afghan youth and athletes deserve great recognition for their dedication and for showcasing our nation's pride in every competition,” he said.
Messages of congratulations poured in overnight from fans around the world and from the cricketing fraternity.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) not only paid tribute to the players but also to the often-forgotten support staff who helped propel the team to victory.
In a post on X, the board said: “A huge shoutout to our team management and support staff for their unwavering support and dedication to Afghan Abdalyan's success in this event.”
Afghanistan star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also posted a message of congratulations on X.
He said: “Zabardast! What an incredible achievement by our young lions, lifting the ACC Emerging Teams Asian Cup 2024! Proud of these talented boys for bringing glory to the nation. Congratulations to all Afghans! Inshallah, even greater heights await!”
Sunday’s win shows the progress Afghanistan has made as a cricketing nation and after beating Sri Lanka A in the final, the excitement in their camp was tangible.
Afghan Abdalyan won the game by seven wickets, chasing a modest target of 134.
As soon as the last ball crossed the ropes, Afghanistan players ran towards the ground in delight.
There were congratulatory hugs and handshakes all around and Afghanistan fans in the crowd were also overjoyed. It was indeed a moment of great pride for all Afghan people.
The Player of the Tournament award went to a deserving Sediqullah Atal, the man who put on an unmatched consistency in the entire competition and scored 368 runs throughout the tournament.
Afghanistan A makes history; claims Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title 2024
Following a remarkable semi-final win against India A, Afghanistan’s bowlers once again played a crucial role in securing the title
Afghanistan A made history on Sunday night in Oman when the team bagged their maiden Emerging Teams Asia Cup Title after beating Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets.
The final held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat not only marked a significant achievement for Afghanistan A but also highlighted their bowling prowess throughout the tournament.
Following a remarkable semi-final win against India A, Afghanistan’s bowlers once again played a crucial role in securing the title.
Afghanistan A’s bowling attack established dominance from the outset of the final match.
Sri Lanka A faced immense pressure and struggled to form stable partnerships as they attempted to build their innings.
Sahan Arachchige emerged as the lone warrior for Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs off 47 balls.
However, his efforts were not enough to propel his team to a competitive total, as Afghanistan’s bowlers stifled their scoring opportunities effectively.
Bilal Sami delivered an outstanding performance, taking 3 wickets for just 22 runs, while Allah Ghazanfar maintained an impressive economy rate with figures of 2 for 14.
The pitch at Al Amerat proved challenging for both teams, contributing to the low scores.
Sri Lanka A managed to post only 133 runs, a total that would require exceptional bowling to defend.
Afghanistan A’s innings began with an unexpected twist when opener Zubaid Akbari was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball.
This early setback could have derailed their chase; however, Sediqullah Atal showcased remarkable composure at the crease. His steady knock of 55 runs off 55 balls provided much-needed stability and allowed Afghanistan to recover from the initial shock.
Despite losing Akbari early, Atal’s resilience and tactical approach helped Afghanistan navigate through difficult phases of their innings.
The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to capitalize on their early success, managing only three dismissals throughout Afghanistan’s innings.
As Afghanistan approached the target, Mohammad Ishfaq stepped up to guide his team home with a calm finish.
His controlled batting ensured that Afghanistan reached their target with 11 balls to spare, sealing a seven-wicket victory.
The combination of Atal’s anchoring innings and Ishfaq’s composed finish underscored the depth and talent within Afghanistan’s batting lineup.
Significance of the victory
Cricket Times reports that this triumph is monumental for Afghanistan A as it underscores the burgeoning talent within their ranks.
The team’s balanced approach - marked by exceptional bowling and resilient batting - demonstrates significant growth on the international stage.
The performances of players like Sami and Ghazanfar were pivotal not just in this match but throughout the tournament, showcasing their potential to impact senior cricket in the future.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh 3-2 in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Afghanistan have qualified for the 2025 AFC U7 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia in April next year.
Afghanistan U17 national football team defeated Bangladesh 3-2 in their final match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers on Sunday to end their campaign undefeated.
Afghanistan’s goals were scored by Yasir Safi, Milad Noori and Arash Ahmadi.
It was the fourth and last game of Afghanistan in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. Afghanistan U17 had previously beaten the Philippines, Macau, and hosts Cambodia.
Afghanistan have qualified for the 2025 AFC U7 Asian Cup that will be held in Saudi Arabia in April next year.
