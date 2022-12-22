Sport
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid are hoping that Kylian Mbappe will join them next summer. The player is angry with PSG and wants to leave France.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Madrid are ready to mount a 1 billion euro move for the striker. Florentino Perez is convinced that it’s a strategic deal that can consolidate Madrid for the future.
The Italian media report Madrid have looked at the player’s contract, which would be 630 million euros across four seasons, and are willing to pay it. They would also pay 150m euros in transfer fees and a sign on bonus plus commissions.
The total would be around 1 billion euros across four seasons.
Madrid are worried about Karim Benzema, who is 35 and has been injured a lot this season. There are few world class strikers who would fit the Madrid project and Perez is convinced Mbappe is the only answer to secure the club’s sporting future.
Mbappe wants to talk with PSG after the World Cup to clarify his situation. He thinks that his renewal was an error and wants to leave. He stayed with Qatar until after the World Cup and now hopes they won’t make it hard for him to go. He will try to win the Champions League with PSG this season to finish on a high.
Featured
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
Millions of jubilant fans turned out on Tuesday to welcome home Argentina’s World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi, but most were left disappointed when an open-top bus parade had to be abandoned due to the massive crowds.
Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes along every meter of the planned 30km parade route from a Buenos Aires suburb to the center of the capital – but that made for interminably slow progress, AFP reported.
The bus had crawled along for almost five hours as the throng celebrated the team’s thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final, before the decision was made to trade the bus for a helicopter.
“It was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy,” presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.
It meant that many fans, including the largest congregation at the iconic Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires that has for decades been the epicenter of sporting celebrations, did not get to see their idols in the flesh.
“I’m a little bit sad that we weren’t able to see them,” said Marta Acosta, 35, who traveled into town from a southern suburb at 5:00 am.
Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), blamed police for the decision to abandon the victory parade.
“They are not allowing us to go and greet all the people at the Obelisk,” said Tapia on Twitter.
“The same security agencies that escorted us are not allowing us to continue. Thousands of apologies in the name of all the champion players. It’s a shame.”
Hordes of revelers wearing the national team’s blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks throughout the day, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the parade route.
But three hours into the procession, the bus had barely covered a third of the planned path.
Eventually, the vehicle was ditched, AFP reported.
Instead, Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul took the World Cup trophy with them for a helicopter ride over the main parade sites, including the Obelisk, police said.
Messi and winger Angel Di Maria then took a private plane to their hometown of Rosario, alongside forward Paulo Dybala.
As Messi and Di Maria boarded another helicopter to take them to the private neighborhood where they own homes, Dybala continued on to his hometown of Cordoba, an AFP photographer said.
Back in Buenos Aires, many continued to celebrate but for some fans, the short-circuiting of the party was inevitable.
“Only someone who does not know what football means to the Argentine people could think this was not a possibility,” Roman Garcia, 38, told AFP.
An estimated five to six million people had lined the parade route, a government source said.
Television images showed two men trying to jump from a bridge onto the players’ bus. One succeeded but the other missed and fell into a crowd of people.
As the evening wore on, minor clashes broke out between fans and police who moved to evict a small group that had forced its way into the area around the Obelisk, AFP reporters witnessed.
Stones were thrown and rubber bullets were fired. The TN network said 13 people were arrested and eight officers injured in the melee.
Authorities did not immediately confirm those figures. But city officials earlier said 16 people had been hospitalized throughout the day.
Sport
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead of what was a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.
Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.
Messi was the first player from the plane carrying the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni, who put his arm around the captain as they walked past a sign that read, “Thank you, champions.”
The players were welcomed by rock band La Mosca singing “Muchachos,” a song that was written by a fan to the tune of an old song by the band and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar, Associated Press reported.
The newly crowned champions of the world boarded an open top bus and several, including Messi, could be seen singing the words to “Muchachos” while they waited for everyone to get on to travel to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association.
The bus moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving Argentine flags, swarmed the bus on a highway, eager for a glimpse of the players as law enforcement officers tried to keep them at bay.
Throughout the trip, Messi held the World Cup as players waved to fans and often sang along with them.
It took the bus around one hour to travel approximately 11 kilometers from the airport to AFA headquarters, where the players were welcomed with fireworks.
They were expected to sleep at AFA headquarters for a few hours before boarding the bus later Tuesday to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that was a sea of people Sunday afternoon after the team won the country’s third World Cup, and its first since 1986.
President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday Tuesday so the country could celebrate the victory.
Sport
Argentina football pockets $42 million in prize money
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it’s also one of the richest and this year’s winner, Argentina, will take home a whopping $42 million.
Runners up, France, meanwhile doesn’t go home empty handed and will leave with a healthy $30 million.
FIFA rewarded this year’s winner with more money than ever before, cementing the World Cup as one of the richest sporting events in history.
FIFA allocated $440m in prize money for this World Cup with teams earning increasing amounts based on how far they progressed at the tournament.
The USA earned $13m for reaching the Round of 16, while England left with $17m after making the quarterfinals.
The $42 million to Argentina is the largest amount of prize money FIFA has offered to date with 2018 champions France getting $38m four years ago.
That $4m increase isn’t even the biggest to date with the winning sum jumping from $8m in 2002 to $20m in 2006.
Overall, the World Cup winner now gets over five times as much as they did 20 years ago with growing tournament revenue ensuring such profits have been handed down to successful sides.
As World Cup prize money continues to grow, it has quickly made the final the most lucrative spectacle in sport.
Its closest rival is another football game with the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final winner pocketing $20 million in prize money.
World Cup prize money is awarded to a team’s football federation with the distribution of funds then up to them.
According to The Sporting News, how much each player receives varies, but in 2018 the president of the French Federation, Noel Le Graet, claimed they would be given 30 percent of the $38 million in prize money.
That sum works out to be $11.4m which split between the 23 squad members at the time would have seen each player earn around $495,000 for defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.
Should the prize money be split the same way by the 2022 winners, each player is poised to make $484,000 – with the slight decrease due to the fact squads now contain three extra players.
On top of that prize money, all players at the World Cup also receive some earnings for each game they play and simply participating in the tournament.
Trending
