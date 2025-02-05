Latest News
Refugees minister meets with Japan’s envoy to Kabul to discuss urgent need for aid
Late last year, Japan announced it would provide $27.5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, has met with Takayoshi Kuromaya, the Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan, for talks on various issues including the need for urgent humanitarian aid.
Japan has been an unwavering supporter of Afghanistan since 2002 and has provided millions of dollars over the past few years to help combat the humanitarian crisis in the country.
This week’s meeting between Kabir and Kuromaya, involved discussions on Japan’s commitment to help foster stability in Afghanistan.
They also discussed the need to enhance mutual cooperation.
Kuromaya reaffirmed Japan’s dedication to supporting Afghanistan through aid in key areas such as healthcare, education, counter-narcotics efforts, alternative livelihoods, water management, and climate change mitigation.
Kabir stressed the urgent need for humanitarian assistance, particularly for returning Afghan returnees and internally displaced persons.
The announcement was made by the Japanese Embassy in Kabul after the World Food Programme (WFP) called for urgent funds to help Afghan people in crisis.
In early December, the WFP said that nearly 15 million people in Afghanistan don't know where their next meal will come from.
"WFP urgently needs $718 million to continue its operations over the next six months," it said on X.
WFP has reported that 11.6 million people, 25% of the population, are currently in crisis.
In shock announcement, Trump says U.S. wants to take over Gaza Strip
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned Trump’s calls for Gazans to leave as “expulsion from their land.”
President Donald Trump said the U.S. would take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and develop it economically after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere, actions that would shatter decades of U.S. policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Reuters reported.
Trump unveiled his surprise plan, without providing specifics, at a joint press conference on Tuesday with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The announcement followed Trump's shock proposal earlier on Tuesday for the permanent resettlement of the more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, calling the enclave - where the first phase of a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal is in effect - a "demolition site."
Trump can expect allies and foes alike to strongly oppose any U.S. takeover of Gaza, and his proposal raises questions whether Middle East power Saudi Arabia would be willing to join a renewed U.S.-brokered push for a historic normalization of relations with U.S. ally Israel.
The U.S. taking a direct stake in Gaza would run counter to longtime policy in Washington and for much of the international community, which has held that Gaza would be part of a future Palestinian state that includes the occupied West Bank, read the report.
"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump told reporters. "We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site."
"We're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it'll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of," Trump said. "I do see a long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East."
Asked who would live there, Trump said it could become a home to "the world's people." Trump touted the narrow strip, where Israel's military assault in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack has leveled large swaths, as having the potential to be “The Riviera of the Middle East.”
Trump did not directly respond to a question of how and under what authority the U.S. can take over and occupy Gaza, a coastal strip 25 miles (45 km) long and at most 6 miles (10 km) wide, with a violent history. Successive U.S. administrations, including Trump in his first term, had avoided deploying U.S. troops there.
Several Democratic lawmakers quickly condemned the Republican president's Gaza proposals, Reuters reported.
Netanyahu, referred to a few times by Trump by his nickname, “Bibi,” would not be drawn into discussing the proposal in depth other than to praise Trump for trying a new approach.
The Israeli leader, whose military had engaged in more than a year of fierce fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza, said Trump was "thinking outside the box with fresh ideas" and was "showing willingness to puncture conventional thinking."
Netanyahu may have been relieved that Trump, who forged close ties with the Israeli leader during his first term in the White House, did not pressure him publicly to maintain the ceasefire. He faces threats from far-right members of his coalition to topple his government unless he restarts the fighting in Gaza to destroy Iran-backed Hamas.
Some experts have suggested Trump sometimes takes an extreme position internationally to set the parameters for future negotiations. In his first term, Trump at times issued what were seen as over-the-top foreign policy pronouncements, many of which he never implemented.
A U.N. damage assessment released in January showed that clearing over 50 million tonnes of rubble left in Gaza in the aftermath of Israel's bombardment could take 21 years and cost up to $1.2 billion.
Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy U.S. national intelligence officer for the Near East, said Trump's plan would mean a lengthy U.S. military commitment and if it came to fruition would be viewed by the Arab world as Washington "not learning its lessons from nation building in Iraq and Afghanistan."
Trump earlier repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states to take in Gazans, saying Palestinians there had no alternative but to abandon the coastal strip, which must be rebuilt after nearly 16 months of a devastating war between Israel and Hamas militants.
But this time Trump said he would support resettling Palestinians "permanently," going beyond his previous suggestions that Arab leaders had already steadfastly rejected.
Forced displacement of Gaza's population would likely be a violation of international law and would be fiercely opposed not only in the region but also by Washington's Western allies. Some human rights advocates liken the idea to ethnic cleansing.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri condemned Trump's calls for Gazans to leave as "expulsion from their land."
“We consider them a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass," he said.
Trump offered no specifics on how a resettlement process could be implemented but his proposal echoed the wishes of Israel's far right and contradicted Democratic former President Joe Biden's commitment against mass displacement of Palestinians, Reuters reported.
Aaron David Miller, a former Middle East adviser to Republican and Democratic administrations, said Trump had given Netanyahu a "huge pass" with his Gaza announcement. "He validated almost every right-wing fantasy in Israel," Miller said.
The Saudi government, in a statement, stressed its rejection of any attempt to displace Palestinians from their land and said it would not establish relations with Israel without establishment of a Palestinian state.
Just two weeks into his second term, Trump was hosting Netanyahu at the White House to discuss the future of the Gaza ceasefire, strategies to counter Iran and hopes for a renewed push for an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal.
His Gaza proposal followed a frenetic first two weeks in office in which Trump has talked about a U.S. takeover of Greenland, warned of the possible seizure of the Panama Canal and declared that Canada should be the 51st U.S. state.
Some critics have said Trump's expansionist rhetoric echoes old-style imperialism, suggesting it could encourage Russia in its war in Ukraine and give China justification for invading self-ruled Taiwan.
Trump described the Gaza Strip as a longtime "symbol of death and destruction" and said Palestinians there should be housed in "various domains" in other countries. He said the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, "level the site" and create economic development but did not say how.
Trump, who had a career of developing real estate before getting into politics, cast a broad-brush, optimistic vision of a U.S. takeover of Gaza while skirting details on how the United States would go about possessing the enclave and securing it.
He was also vague on where the Palestinian inhabitants of Gaza would go, saying he was confident Egypt and Jordan would take many of them, despite those governments already rejecting the idea.
What impact Trump's proposals have on negotiations over the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal was unclear, as Hamas has adamantly insisted it wants to remain in Gaza while Netanyahu has vowed to destroy the group and never allow it to again rule the territory, read the report.
Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, played a key role in helping the Biden administration secure the long-sought Gaza deal before the Jan. 20 transfer of power in the U.S. The first phase has led to Hamas' release of 18 hostages and Israel's release of hundreds of jailed Palestinians.
"We're in Phase 2 now," Witkoff told reporters earlier. He said he met Netanyahu on Monday to discuss parameters for the policy negotiations and would meet the prime minister of Qatar, a mediator in the negotiations, in the U.S. on Thursday.
The Aga Khan, spiritual leader whose riches enabled horse racing glory, dies at 88
He was married twice, first in 1969 to former British model Sarah Croker Poole, with whom he had a daughter and two sons. The couple divorced in 1995.
The Aga Khan, known for his triumphs in horse racing, dazzling wealth and development work around the world, has died in Lisbon at the age of 88, according to the Aga Khan Development Network on X.
The announcement of his designated successor will follow, the network said.
The 49th hereditary imam or spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims, his name also became synonymous with success as a racehorse owner, with the thoroughbred Shergar among his most famous, Reuters reported.
The multi-millionaire, perhaps billionaire, also enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, characterised by private jets, a $200 million super-yacht and a private island in the Bahamas.
Estimates of his wealth varied from $800 million to $13 billion, with his money coming from his family inheritance, his horse breeding business and his personal investments in tourism and real estate.
The international jet setter - who held British, French, Swiss and Portuguese citizenship - also poured millions into helping people in the poorest parts of the world, read the report.
"If you travel the developing world, you see poverty is the driver of tragic despair, and there is the possibility that any means out will be taken," he told the New York Times in a rare interview in 2007.
By assisting the poor through business, he told the newspaper, “We are developing protection against extremism".
Prince Shah Karim Al Husseini was born on Dec. 13, 1936 in Geneva and spent his early childhood in Nairobi, Kenya.
He later returned to Switzerland, attending the exclusive Le Rosey School before going to the United States to study Islamic history at Harvard.
When his grandfather Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan died in 1957, he became the imam of the Ismaili Muslims, a branch of Shia Islam, at the age of 20.
His grandfather chose Karim as his successor over his flamboyant son - Karim's father Prince Aly Khan - who was once married to Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth, Reuters reported.
As Aga Khan -- derived from Turkish and Persian words to mean commanding chief -- he was believed by Ismailis to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammad through the prophet's cousin and son-in-law, Ali, the first Imam, and his wife Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.
He was the fourth holder of the title which was originally granted in the 1830s by the emperor of Persia to Karim's great-great-grandfather when the latter married the emperor's daughter.
The role included providing divine guidance for the Ismaili community, whose members live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.
After his father died in May 1960, the Aga Khan initially pondered whether to continue his family's long tradition of thoroughbred racing and breeding.
But after winning the French owners' championship in his first season he was hooked.
"I have come to love it," he said in a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair. "It’s so exciting, a constant challenge. Every time you sit down and breed you are playing a game of chess with nature."
His stables and riders, wearing his emerald-green silk livery, enjoyed great successes with horses like Sea the Stars, which won the Epsom Derby and the 2,000 Guineas; and Sinndar, which also won the Epsom Derby, the Irish Derby and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in the same year, 2000.
But perhaps his most famous horse was Shergar, which won the Epsom Derby, the Irish Derby and the King George, before being kidnapped in February 1983 from Ireland's Ballymany stud farm.
A ransom demand was made, with the mafia, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and the IRA all suggested as suspects. No money was paid, and no trace of the horse was ever found.
The Aga Khan set up the Aga Khan Development Network in 1967. The group of international development agencies employs 80,000 people helping to build schools and hospitals and providing electricity for millions of people in the poorest parts of Africa and Asia, read the report.
He mixed his development work with private business, owning for example in Uganda a pharmaceutical company, a bank and a fishnet factory.
"Few persons bridge so many divides — between the spiritual and the material; East and West; Muslim and Christian — as gracefully as he does," Vanity Fair wrote in its 2013 article.
He was married twice, first in 1969 to former British model Sarah Croker Poole, with whom he had a daughter and two sons. The couple divorced in 1995.
In 1998 he married German-born Gabriele zu Leiningen, with whom he had a son. The couple divorced in 2014.
Culture ministry suspends broadcasting of Afghanistan’s Radio Begum
The Ministry of Information and Culture has announced that broadcasting by Radio Begum has been suspended due to multiple violations.
According to the ministry's statement, Radio Begum, in addition to violating broadcasting principles and regulations, was also broadcasting content and programs for television channels based outside the country.
Based on the statement, due to these violations and the misuse of its broadcasting license, the programs of Begum radio station have been suspended, and it will remain off air until a thorough review has been completed.
