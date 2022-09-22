World
Russia frees 215 Ukrainians held after Mariupol battle, Ukraine says
Russia has released 215 Ukrainians it took prisoner after a protracted battle for the port city of Mariupol earlier this year, including top military leaders, Reuters quoting a senior official in Kyiv said on Wednesday.
The freed prisoners include the commander and deputy commander of the Azov battalion that did much of the fighting, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.
According to Reuters the move is unexpected, since Russian-backed separatists last month said there would be a trial of Azov personnel, who Moscow describes as Nazis. Ukraine denies the charge.
In a statement, Yermak said the freed prisoners included Azov commander Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko and his deputy, Svyatoslav Palamar.
Also at liberty is Serhiy Volynsky, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The three men had helped lead a dogged weeks-long resistance from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol’s giant steel works before they and hundreds of Azov fighters surrendered in May to Russian-backed forces.
Yermak said that in return, Kyiv had freed 55 Russian prisoners as well as Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.
Public broadcaster Suspline said the exchange had happened near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, Reuters reported.
Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia said Russia had released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Last month, the head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk said a trial of captured Azov personnel would take place by the end of the summer.
The Azov unit, formed in 2014 as a militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, denies being fascist, and Ukraine says it has been reformed from its radical nationalist origins.
N.Korea says it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia
North Korea on Thursday said it has never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, while warning the United States to “keep its mouth shut” and stop circulating rumours aimed at “tarnishing” the country’s image, Reuters reported.
“Recently, the U.S. and other hostile forces talked about the ‘violation of a resolution’ of the UNSC, spreading a ‘rumour of arms dealings’ between the DPRK and Russia … We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” KCNA quoted the country’s vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment of the Ministry of National Defence as saying in a statement, without naming the official.
According to Reuters U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel earlier this month said that Russia “is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine.”
Calling it a “potential purchase”, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby later clarified that there were “no indications that purchase has been completed and certainly no indications that those weapons are being used inside of Ukraine.”
The United States has also accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine, which Tehran has denied, read the report.
Russia also denied the allegations and demanded the United States to provide evidence.
Russia and North Korea have recently talked up their ties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will “expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” in a letter sent for Korea’s liberation day.
Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying the “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries had reached a new level amid their common efforts to frustrate threats and provocations from “hostile military forces”.
Ukraine, which is resisting a Russian invasion described by Moscow as a “special military operation”, severed relations with Pyongyang after the reclusive nation in July recognised two Russian-backed breakaway “people’s republics” in eastern Ukraine as independent states, Reuters reported.
German Chancellor: Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions” that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war, Reuters quoting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.
“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack,” Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.
The return of imperialism, with Putin’s war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the U.N. to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the “strong rule the weak”.
“Do we watch helpless as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbors or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?” Scholz asked.
“Or do we manage together to ensure the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? My answer, as a German and European, is: we must manage it.”
To better achieve this end, the global south needed a greater say in world affairs, Scholz said. With greater responsibility would come greater conviction, he said.
Western allies have been competing with Russia for diplomatic influence since the Kremlin began its invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Scholz announced Berlin would host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on Oct. 25. Germany would help the Kyiv government with the “enormous cost of rebuilding the country”, Scholz said.
China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.
China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing, Reuters reported.
“We are willing to do our best to strive for peaceful reunification. At the same time, we will not tolerate any activities aimed at secession,” Mao said.
She also urged the U.S. to handle Taiwan-related issues “carefully and properly”, and not send “wrong signals” to Taiwan independence separatist forces, warning the United States not to seriously damage Sino-U.S. relations and the peace in the Taiwan Strait.
“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China,” said Mao.
