Saar: 2nd day of Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2023)
Saar: Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan refugees discussed
(Last Updated On: October 31, 2023)
Saar: Afghan refugees deportation deadline from Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Sport3 hours ago
India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News6 hours ago
Countries should not forcibly deport immigrants: Experts
Latest News7 hours ago
Reactions over Pakistan’s forced deportations of Afghan immigrants
Sport3 weeks ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Sport3 weeks ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Climate Change4 weeks ago
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Regional1 week ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Turkey’s call for peace & stability in Afghanistan discussed
Sport5 days ago
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional List A Tournament 2023 gets underway
Business4 days ago
World Bank reports 8 percent rise in Afghanistan revenue collection
Regional4 days ago
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
World5 days ago
Egypt’s Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
Latest News4 days ago
EU allocates 15 million euros for Afghan returnees
Sport4 days ago
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
Latest News4 days ago
Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab