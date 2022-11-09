Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Kyrgyzstan relations discussed
(Last Updated On: November 7, 2022)
Saar
Saar: Efforts to attract investment in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Sport2 hours ago
Pakistan powers into T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand
Latest News4 hours ago
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
Latest News4 hours ago
Herat man wins 500,000 afghanis in AWCC lucky draw
Regional4 weeks ago
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Business4 weeks ago
Trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan increases by 66% in past year
Regional4 weeks ago
Nakamura Memorial Garden inaugurated in Nangarhar province
Business4 weeks ago
Female entrepreneur opens new restaurant in Balkh
World4 weeks ago
Iran summons British envoy for ‘meddling in internal affairs’
Tahawol5 mins ago
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Turmoil in Iran discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UN’s role in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Mohammad Nabi quits as Afghanistan T20 captain
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat student top-scorer in Afghanistan’s nation-wide university entrance exam
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA rejects Kabulov’s claims of Daesh threat in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
COP27 to take place against backdrop of global energy crisis
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad
-
World4 days ago
Imran Khan to resume his protest when he is ‘more mobile’
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA criticizes Biden for calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken” place