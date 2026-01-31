Saar
Saar: BLA’s attacks on Pakistani army bases discussed
Saar: Ongoing tensions between US and Iran reviewed
Saar: Kabul, Ashgabat call for regional cooperation discussed
Saar: Discussion on fate of Russia-Ukraine war
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: BLA’s coordinated attacks in Balochistan discussed
World1 hour ago
Israeli attacks kill 31 Palestinians in Gaza, including children
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan granted 30,000 Hajj quota for 2026
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan Embassy in Japan suspends operations
Latest News3 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Defense Ministry’s high-level visit to Russia discussed
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Tashkent’s interest in military cooperation with Kabul discussed
