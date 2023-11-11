Saar
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
(Last Updated On: November 11, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Acting IM’s reaction over forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Kakar’s reaction to IEA’s remarks discussed
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Deputy PM’s meeting with Iran’s cabinet ministers discussed
(Last Updated On: November 7, 2023)
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
Acting energy minister leaves Kabul for Iran
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan traders in Russia deliver 40 tons of aid to Afghanistan
Science & Technology8 hours ago
Australia ports operator suffers ‘cybersecurity incident’, suspends operations
Sport4 weeks ago
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Regional3 weeks ago
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Latest News4 weeks ago
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
World3 weeks ago
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan ranks as the most prayerful country in the world
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Criticisms over eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Deputy PM’s return from Iran after 6-day trip discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran, Tajikistan’s talks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Acting IM’s reaction over forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Reactions over deadly Kabul bus blast discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Gunmen kill at least 20 in pre-dawn attack in Cameroon – local official
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
-
Climate Change5 days ago
New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution
-
Latest News4 days ago
6,584 immigrants return to Afghanistan in 24 hours
-
Sport4 days ago
Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan athlete wins gold at World Bodybuilding Championships
-
Latest News4 days ago
Industrialists pledge 40,000 jobs for returning refugees
-
Latest News3 days ago
All states, including Pakistan, must uphold rights of refugees: US