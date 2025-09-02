Saar
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan agriculture delegation visits Turkey to expand research cooperation
World6 hours ago
Xi hosts ‘old friend’ Putin, Kim ahead of military parade in challenge to West
Sport10 hours ago
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
Sport4 weeks ago
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Regional4 weeks ago
Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases
Climate Change4 weeks ago
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans overwhelmingly support girls’ education despite ongoing ban: UN Women
Latest News5 days ago
Top Russian official says it’s time to consider resuming SCO-Afghanistan relations
Regional5 days ago
India’s powerful Hindu group chief urges three-child families as fertility rates fall
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy floods kill five in Nangarhar province
Sport4 days ago
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Regional4 days ago
Turkey bars Israeli ships from its ports, restricts airspace