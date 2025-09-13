Saar: Discussion on Afghan refugee issues in Pakistan, Iran
Bayat Foundation sends five aid planes to support Afghanistan’s earthquake victims
The Bayat Foundation, in partnership with Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), has launched a large-scale relief effort for victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, pledging both immediate humanitarian aid and long-term reconstruction support.
Officials confirmed that five planes loaded with food and non-food supplies are being sent to Kabul in the coming days, with distribution to follow in the hardest-hit areas.
The assistance includes specialized nutritional packages designed to help millions of Afghan children at risk of malnutrition.
Bayat Group Founder and Chairman, Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, underscored the scale of the mission: “Our five planes will arrive in Kabul, and distribution will begin. This is a major initiative, and we believe we will be able to provide special malnutrition foods to more than two or three million children.”
During his visit to earthquake-affected communities this week, Bayat also announced a housing reconstruction program for families who lost their homes.
He said the Bayat Foundation and AWCC will build earthquake-resistant and culturally appropriate housing in consultation with Afghan authorities. “The homes being built by the Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless are durable structures that will last for many years,” he noted.
Bayat called on Afghan business leaders to join in relief efforts, stressing the importance of collective action to help communities recover.
Local officials meanwhile praised the Foundation’s rapid response.
Abdullah Haqqani, Deputy Governor of Kunar, said: “We are very thankful to Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat for the commitment he has made to us. We have one hundred percent trust that he will fulfill this work.
“We also deeply appreciate the assistance provided by the Bayat Foundation to the earthquake victims.”
Earthquake survivors also expressed gratitude. One resident in Kunar said: “We are very thankful to the Bayat Foundation for always lending a helping hand to their compatriots whenever and wherever needed.”
The Bayat Foundation has built a reputation as one of Afghanistan’s first responders in times of crisis.
Over the past two decades, it has consistently mobilized aid during earthquakes, floods, and other disasters, while also investing in the country’s long-term recovery.
Beyond emergency relief, the Foundation has supported the construction of hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools, advanced education and healthcare initiatives, and delivered vital social services.
