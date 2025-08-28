Saar
Saar: Discussion on IEA’s economic outlook for next five years
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Saar: Importance of Japan’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN’s warning of militant threats in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reason behind Pakistani airstrike on Nangarhar discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA leader urges officials to avoid negligence, promote responsible governance
Latest News6 hours ago
Sanctions seen as major obstacle to Afghanistan’s five-year development plan
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan summons Pakistani envoy over deadly cross-border airstrikes
Sport4 weeks ago
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Regional4 weeks ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan and Turkmenistan sign $5 million agreement for Torghundi Port development
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on Pakistan’s readiness to deport Afghan refugees
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US foreign policy in the region and world discussed
