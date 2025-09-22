Saar
Saar: Discussion on uncertain fate of Ukraine war
Saar
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Saar
Saar: Defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar
Saar: IEA’s call for non-threatening use of Afghan soil discussed
Tahawol19 seconds ago
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Saar2 minutes ago
Saar: Discussion on uncertain fate of Ukraine war
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan urges Japan to resume Kabul New City water project
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan invasion would be disastrous for US: Russian envoy
Latest News5 hours ago
Qatari ambassador bids farewell in meeting with Afghanistan’s foreign minister
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan to lead Afghanistan squad in Asia Cup
Business4 weeks ago
Completion of power project at Pul-e-Khumri dam brings electricity to hundreds of families
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan names 23-player squad for 2025 CAFA Nations Cup
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for white-ball series in UAE this October
Business4 weeks ago
CPEC integration set to boost Afghanistan’s trade and connectivity
Tahawol19 seconds ago
Tahawol: International recognition of Palestine discussed
Saar2 minutes ago
Saar: Discussion on uncertain fate of Ukraine war
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistan-Saudi defense pact’s impact on Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s response to Trump’s Bagram remarks
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on US effort to retake Bagram Air Base
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Syria’s Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results ‘in coming days’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump says US seeking return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Invisible wave of child deaths looms in Afghanistan without urgent funding, WFP warns
-
Latest News4 days ago
China urges continued global engagement with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Gaza hit by telecoms blackout as Israeli tanks and infantry advance
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNHCR deploys international female staff in Kabul amid restrictions on Afghan women workers
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump’s dream of retaking Bagram might end up looking like an Afghan re-invasion – Reuters
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan exit Asia Cup after six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka