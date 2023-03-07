Saar
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Saar
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
(Last Updated On: March 6, 2023)
Saar
Saar: EU’s call for dialogue in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 4, 2023)
Sport18 seconds ago
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Ban on female university education is not permanent: Minister
Science & Technology5 hours ago
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails
Regional7 hours ago
Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan
Business4 weeks ago
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
World4 weeks ago
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
Business4 weeks ago
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
World4 weeks ago
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
World4 weeks ago
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Tahawol12 hours ago
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: EU’s call for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: EU’s call for dialogue in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
-
Latest News4 days ago
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
World5 days ago
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
-
Latest News4 days ago
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
-
Latest News3 days ago
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran discovers large lithium deposit
-
Latest News4 days ago
DAB to auction $16 million on Saturday