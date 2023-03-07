Connect with us

Saar

Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 7, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed

Published

1 day ago

on

March 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 6, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: EU’s call for dialogue in Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

March 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

March 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!