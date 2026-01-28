Saar
Saar: Kabul, Ashgabat call for regional cooperation discussed
Saar: Discussion on fate of Russia-Ukraine war
Saar: UN Political Chief’s Visit to Kabul Discussed
Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Tashkent’s interest in military cooperation with Kabul discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
Justice Ministry: Protests of Islamic laws considered protests against Sharia
Latest News8 hours ago
Conference on Qatar’s mediation diplomacy held in Kabul
Business8 hours ago
Afghan and Iranian provincial governors discuss expanding trade and transit cooperation
Latest News3 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News3 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan set to face West Indies in crucial T20I series
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to recent US moves discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: US carrier Abraham Lincoln reaches Middle East near Iran
Sport2 days ago
Thrilling battles await as AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 set to kickoff in hours
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan sends gold to Uzbekistan for processing
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
Regional3 days ago
Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran
Sport4 days ago
Japan defends AFC U-23 Asian Cup title with dominant win over China
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan says security concerns, including Afghanistan, behind joining Trump’s Board of Peace
Business3 days ago
Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025
Latest News4 days ago
UN calls for action to protect right to education in Afghanistan